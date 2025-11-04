Michael Bublé makes ‘The Voice’ history with the first-ever mic drop for 14-year-old singer

"I feel like I may have the winner," Michael Bublé said about the talented 'The Voice' contestant

Michael Bublé is making sure that one talented contestant not only stays but shines brightly in 'The Voice,' Season 28. Bublé, who joined 'The Voice' as a coach in Season 26, stunned fans with two back-to-back wins, making him one of the most reliable coaches in the competition. Keeping up with the traditions of supporting his team members, Bublé used a Mic Drop in the show, making him the first one to ever do so.

A screenshot of Michael Bublé from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | @thevoice)

For the unversed, each coach can use the new Mic Drop button to nominate one Knockout winner, with the audience voting to decide which artist will perform at the Rose Parade on January 1, as per Gold Derby. In the latest episode, Bublé was so blown away by 14-year-old contestant Max Chambers' powerful Knockout performance of Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry About a Thing' that he hit the coveted Mic Drop button. Mega Mentor Zac Brown praised the young Broadway alum as a "stone cold killer," calling his talent a "huge light and gift," as per American Songwriter.

Both Chambers and Max Cooper III delivered standout performances in the Knockouts, impressing coaches and mentors alike. Cooper, 23, showcased emotional depth with his rendition of Djo's 'End of the Beginning,' earning praise from Brown for his vulnerability. Snoop Dogg called Cooper an "exceptional vocalist" but declared "a star is born" after Chambers' performance. Niall Horan admired Cooper's unique style and noted that music seemed to flow through Chambers' veins, while Reba McEntire ultimately chose Chambers as her Knockouts winner.

Bublé praised both of his artists during 'The Voice' Season 28 Knockouts, commending Cooper's "genuine enjoyment on stage and expert musicianship," but ultimately chose Chambers as the winner. "He's a frontrunner to win The Voice this year. He could be the youngest winner in Voice history," Bublé told the cameras, adding, "I really think Max Chambers could be the reason I'm a three-peat winner."

After pushing his Mic Drop Button for the teen, Bublé told him, "I feel like I may have the winner of The Voice." The other coaches echoed his excitement, with Snoop Dogg calling Chambers "the most likely person to win the show," and McEntire gushing, "I could've listened to that all day." Chambers also made history as the first-ever contestant to have the Mic Drop Button pressed for them.