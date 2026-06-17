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Will there be 'America's Got Talent' Season 22? Here's a major hint and how you can apply

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel are on the judging panel for Season 21
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
An image of the judges and host of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @agt)
An image of the judges and host of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

'America's Got Talent' Season 21 is off to a great start as the first three weeks of auditions have seen a massive range of talents. Seven out of 10 Golden Buzzers have already been handed out to the likes of Cuban rapper Luke Taleno, the dog act known as Acro Crew, and a magic troupe called Hundred Fingers, among others. Episode 3 aired on June 16 on NBC and saw the judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel witness a new lineup of performances that also included some bizarre acts. While Season 22 has not been officially announced yet, given the show's immense popularity, it's pretty much considered a done deal.     

On June 16, the show's official Instagram account gave fans a major hint about the next season as it announced auditions for the show's next installment. The caption read, "Every legend started somewhere. Whatever your talent, we want to see it. Submit your audition video! Go to AGTauditions.com (http://agtauditions.com/) for more info. #AGT #AGTauditions" Those who wish to showcase their talent on television's biggest stage can now do so by simply logging in to the show's website, which urges individuals to "register for Season 22 Auditions." The page offers two options for auditions. Those interested can submit their own audition videos or nominate others whose talent they believe deserves the spotlight. 

Before submitting the audition video via a YouTube link, hopefuls will have to provide personal details and complete the registration process. They will also need to share a brief introduction about their performance or group act. The show is open to talent not only from the United States, but also from other countries. So, 'AGT's international fans also have a chance to showcase their talent in hopes of receiving one of the coveted Golden Buzzers

An image of contestant Guy Kelton Jones from the latest episode of 'AGT' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)
An image of contestant Guy Kelton Jones from the latest episode of 'AGT' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

Furthermore, since talent knows no age, there's no age limit to audition for 'AGT.' Those under 18 can also audition for the show, but the application must be filled out by a parent or guardian on the minor's behalf. If selected to appear for the televised audition round, they will have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 'America's Got Talent' offers a life-changing platform for people with unique talents. Past winners of the show have gone on to achieve great success; some have released chart-topping albums, while others have used their popularity and cash prize to launch successful careers.

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