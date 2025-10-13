Is Nicole Scherzinger coming back? ‘The Masked Singer’ confirms season 14 judges after months of speculation

After months of mystery, ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 finally reveals its panel and the truth about Nicole Scherzinger’s long-rumored return.

The mystery has been unmasked and it’s all about who’s sitting behind the judging table. ‘The Masked Singer’ may not return to Fox until January 2026, but speculation surrounding the season 14 panel has been running wild for months. Now, fans finally have their answer about whether Nicole Scherzinger or Rita Ora will be joining Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong on the hit show’s lineup. According to On Camera Audiences, the official site that handles ticket distribution for the series, Rita Ora will return as a panelist for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14.

The platform teased, “This season promises to be an unforgettable experience as we celebrate another historic season of America’s favorite who-sung-it with Nick Cannon, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.” The confirmation ends months of rumors that Scherzinger, one of the show’s original panelists, might return following her widely praised stint in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ on London’s West End and Broadway. Scherzinger, who served on ‘The Masked Singer’ panel for the first ten seasons, left the show after taking on the demanding role of Norma Desmond. The performance earned her Olivier and Tony Awards.

Ora, who first stepped in during Season 11, has now solidified her spot on the US version after receiving praise for her natural chemistry with the rest of the panel. The British pop star was already a familiar face to fans of the franchise, having previously served as a judge on ‘The Masked Singer UK.’ There, she also shared the panel with Jeong, as per ScreenRant. While some fans expressed nostalgia for Scherzinger’s absence affectionately nicknamed “Sherlock Scherzy” for her razor-sharp deduction skills, Ora has quickly become a fan-favorite in her own right. Known for her vibrant personality, sharp intuition, and impressive pop career, she’s brought a fresh spark to the American version.

In past seasons, Ora hasn’t just been guessing who’s under the mask. She’s also taken center stage herself, treating audiences to impromptu performances that flaunt her powerhouse vocals. Her ability to connect with the contestants and her panelmates alike has made her a seamless fit for the show’s chaotic, fun-loving format. Earlier in September, ‘The Masked Singer’ teased Season 14 ticket availability in a social media post that included clips of host Nick Cannon, along with Thicke, McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Jeong, but noticeably omitted Ora. That brief teaser fueled rumors that Scherzinger might be returning, but this latest confirmation officially puts those theories to rest.

Since its debut in 2019, ‘The Masked Singer’ has become a pop-culture phenomenon, bringing celebrity performances, eccentric costumes, and comedic chaos into one of TV’s most unpredictable formats. Over 13 seasons, the series has kept fans guessing week after week, as the panelists attempt to decode elaborate clue packages and uncover which stars are singing behind the masks. Though Scherzinger’s presence will always be remembered as part of the show’s original magic, Ora’s continued role ensures the energy stays fresh and exciting heading into Season 14.