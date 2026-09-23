Who went home on 'Dancing With the Stars' tonight? Viral Hits Night puts three favorites in danger

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 Episode 3 featured the 14 remaining couples dancing to songs that went viral on social media

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 returned with its 'Viral Hits' night. 14 surviving couples danced their hearts out to songs that have garnered popularity on social media. Some couples shone brightly with their chemistry, while others faltered on stage. Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy opened the night with a jive to 'Animal' by KATSEYE. Bruno called Dewan “a sexy beast [who] did not miss a beat,” while Derek said the performance was “fast-fierce-fantastic.” The duo set the tone with a score of 21 out of 30. The 'Rookie' star shared the top spot with Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashko, and Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach.

A still of Harry and Jenna from 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Some couples' scores also went down after the previous week. The most shocking entry on that list was Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, who danced a Viennese waltz to 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls. The judges did not seem to be on board with the choreography. Bruno stated, “It’s like flying (Viennese Waltz). Overall, it wasn’t bad,” while Carrie Ann Inaba called the dance “out of balance.” They received 6s from all three judges, getting a score of 18 out of 30. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas were also pushed to second place after performing a Cha-Cha routine to 'September' by Earth, Wind & Fire. Carrie called out some technical errors in the dance, but added, “I see you, dedicated to learning the technique.” They scored 20 out of 30.

A still of Val and Jenna from 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The time for the results then arrived, and the bottom three couples were Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess, Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten, and Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson. Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess had a particularly bad turn on stage after a marvelous opening week. The couple danced a salsa to 'Girls' by The Kid LAROI, which Derek critiqued as more "cabaret than a salsa." The other judges felt the same way and gave them a score of 16 out of 30. The other two couples found themselves in a similar position, as they were both in the bottom three last week. Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten scored just 12 out of 30 after some missteps in their salsa to 'Bella Ciao' by Becky. Guillermo Rodriguez, on the other hand, improved after a paso doble to 'Where Have You Been' by Rihanna, scoring 12 out of 30.

A still of Giada and Alan from 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The couple eliminated after the Viral Hits Night was Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten. The breakout Bachelorette star and everyone's favorite 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' star will continue on the show for another week. 'DWTS' will return with a new episode next Tuesday, only on ABC.