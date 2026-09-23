'America's Got Talent' Season 21 finale kicks off as the Top 10 take the stage ahead of voting

'America's Got Talent' Season 21 returned with Part 1 of its finale, featuring Mel B, Howie Mandel, KSI, and Sofia Vergara on the judges' panel

'America's Got Talent' Season 21 just aired part one of its highly anticipated finale, and it is safe to say everyone is eyeing the title. Simon Cowell remained absent from the panel, with KSI joining returning judges Mel B., Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel. The finale opened with two dance acts, Royal Lasers and Come Here. The former delivered a majestic routine that earned praise across the board. Mel B called them "winners" no matter what happened. Come Here also earned strong reviews, but Mandel added that their audition was better than their finale act. Cowell and Vergara's Golden Buzzer audition acts then stepped onto the stage.

A still of 'Royal Lasers' from 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Lai Noelle performed a beautiful rendition of Bruno Mars' 'Risk It All.' Mandel noted that she should improve her on-stage presence, urging her to “have more fun” and “loosen up” when she’s performing. Aerialist Veronika Goroshkova followed her, stunning everyone with a death-defying routine. "It was dangerous, it was fierce, it was scary, it was VERONIKA!” KSI exclaimed after witnessing the act. 'Acro Canine Crew' was next, and they had to change their well-planned routine at the last minute due to an injury. Still, their dogs saved the day with a brilliant performance. Hundred Fingers then put on what Mandel called the “best magic show” he’d ever seen. Mel B, though, called out some parts of the act that were out of sync. Vergara concluded by saying that they "could win very easily.”

A still of Nene performing on 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Nene Royal put on a blockbuster show with a heartwarming rendition of 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes. The judges and audience were all on their feet, and Mandel even hugged Nene's father in the audience. Mandel later declared that Nene should win this season of 'AGT.' Olivia Befus then took the stage with her dogs. Her performance went out of sync and concluded a little before the music. “Today, I feel like you were very nervous, and the dogs also, I think they can feel your energy,” Vergara stated. “But even with those little mistakes, I love it. You’re the best.” Geno Ploeger, the sole magician left in the competition, performed several tricks. The most noteworthy was making photos of Vergara, Mandel, and Mel B. appear on the deck, then combining them into a single picture. Mel B was in awe of the act, and said, “You’re adorable. I believe in magic; you are magic.” “Again and again, you amaze me. I just think you’re brilliant,” she added.

A still of Gene from 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

The last act was Unitree's robotic dance routine, which Vergara called "spectacular." Mel B, though, noted some drawbacks. “I think you’ve missed what we originally loved about this act,” she shared. Voting lines are now open for America to crown the winner amongst these 10 acts. The results will be announced tomorrow only on NBC.