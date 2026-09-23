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This ‘Voice’ Season 30 contestant’s audition has Adam Levine convinced she could win

Lexi Stephens, a 23-year-old from New York performed 'Die on This Hill' and earned a four-chair turn from the coaches
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 2 (Cover Image Source: NBC)
Stills from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 2 (Cover Image Source: NBC)

The latest episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featured several artists taking the stage for the Blind Auditions. Among the talented performers was Lexi Stephens, a 23-year-old from New York who performed 'Die on This Hill' and earned a four-chair turn from the coaches. Adam Levine was the first to turn his chair, immediately expressing his desire to have Lexi join his team. Soon, Kelly then turned her chair too, followed by Riley Green and Queen Latifah.

​Lexi was a student at Palm Harbor University High School, where she served as vice president of the campus a cappella group The After School Specials. After her graduation, she attended Boston Conservatory at Berklee and studied musical theater and songwriting. Lexi also shared her excitement about participating in ‘The Voice’ via Instagram, where she wrote, “ive watched the voice since i was tiny & stepping on that stage was SURREAL.” Notably, according to an American Idol fan page, in 2023, Lexi auditioned for ‘American Idol’ Season 21 and earned a Golden Ticket. However, her audition wasn’t aired on TV.​​

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 2 featuring Lexi Stephens (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 2 (Image Source: NBC)

During the latest episode of 'The Voice,' the host, Carson Daly, noted that the coaches were “gonna fight” to have Lexi on their teams. After Lexi’s performance ended, all four judges gave her a standing ovation, and the audience cheered for her as well. Adam was the first to share his thoughts, as he said, “Wow! Lexi, I’m gonna prove to you that I’m gonna be your coach by how scrappy I’m about to get… to get you on my team. ‘Cause I’ve not heard that thing…that…that… intangible soulfulness that I need to fight tooth and nail to just make them understand that I’m the right coach.” While talking about how amazing Lexi was, Adam also pointed out, “And honestly, Lexi, that was by far the best Blind Audition.” He added, “I think you’re probably gonna win ‘The Voice.’ You are the one.” Everyone eagerly waited to see which team Lexi would choose. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

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