‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 2 continues with Blind Auditions as coaches battle for new artists

The Premiere Night 2 brought even more exciting Blind Auditions, ending with a cliffhanger.

Previously, fans witnessed ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 1 ending with Team Adam and Team Kelly with two artists, and Team Riley and Team Queen with three artists each. The premiere week continued with Night 2, and the battle to find incredible artists resumed for all four coaches. The first performer was Koumba Diallo. The 15-year-old artist sang ‘Stone Cold,’ which earned four chair turns. Riley noted that it was “the most perfect” audition he had witnessed so far. Koumba chose Team Kelly. The next up was Alt Bloom from Whitefish, Montana. He went to Team Queen because she felt no one on her team sang like him. She called it a “no-brainer.”

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 2 featuring Johnnie Kapua (Image Source: YouTube | @The Voice)

The next artist was Johnnie Kapua. He got Queen and Kelly to turn their chairs and ultimately went to Team Kelly. She shared that he sang with “such soulfulness” and had a “different cadence” to his “vibe and style.” Johnnie also admitted he was going to choose Kelly. The next performer was Harmony McKee. The 19-year-old artist sang ‘Gunpowder & Lead.’ She got Riley and Adam’s chair turns. While Kelly noted the song was a “great pick,” she was shocked when Harmony shared it was her first time performing a country song. She went to Team Riley.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 2 featuring Koumba Diallo (Image Source: YouTube | @The Voice)

The next Blind Audition featured a 19-year-old artist, Ethan Shobert. He performed ‘The Great Divide’ but did not receive any chair turns. So he was not selected for any team. Lexi Stephens, 23, from New York, sang ‘Die on This Hill.’ She got four chair turns from the coaches. Adam wanted to get her on his team, and he was ready to get “scrappy” because she has an “intangible soul” in her voice. He said, “That was by far the best blind audition.” He also told Lexi, “I think you’re probably gonna win The Voice.” Queen stated that the audition was “masterful,” while Riley mentioned that Lexi was “the most talented person to come across the stage so far.”

Kelly shared why she would be the best coach for Lexi and told the artist she was also a contestant on a singing competition once. However, the episode ended with a cliffhanger. It did not reveal which team Lexi joined. So far, by the end of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Night 2, Team Kelly, Team Riley, and Team Queen have 4 artists each, while Team Adam has 2. As fans already know, each team will have 12 artists. Soon, with the upcoming Night 3, viewers will see which team Lexi chose, followed by more Blind Auditions.