‘SNL’ star returns to ‘AGT’ as judge while Simon Cowell takes brief break

‘AGT’ will bring a ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum to judge live shows in the place of Simon Cowell, recovering from surgery

Simon Cowell has become synonymous with 'America's Got Talent.' It is hard to imagine the judges' panel without him, but unprecedented circumstances have forced the team to bring in a replacement. The veteran judge will be out of action for some weeks due to a routine back procedure. He will be replaced by 'Saturday Night Live' star Kenan Thompson. The replacement announcement was made on Friday by the show's official social media pages. The comedian will take up the role from next Tuesday. The post was captioned with, "A comedy legend is taking over the Judges' table! Kenan Thompson is joining AGT as a guest Judge! Don't miss his guest appearance Tuesday, September 1 at 8/7c on @NBC."

A still of Kenan from 'America's Got Talent' — (Image Source: NBC)

This would not be Kenan's first appearance on the show. In fact, he previously replaced Simon as a judge in 2020, when the latter was injured in a serious electric-bike accident, according to TV Insider. Back then, a metal rod and several screws had to be inserted in Simon's back. Along with Kenan, Kelly Clarkson also replaced him for a while, appearing on the first night of the Season 15 live quarterfinals.

A still of Simon Cowell from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

In the latest second Quarterfinals episode, only Sofia, Howie, and Mel B graced the panel. "He's having an operation that cannot be postponed," Terry Crews shared about Simon in the episode. "It's not an emergency, but it can't be put off. Simon, we are sending you our very best wishes for a speedy recovery, and we're looking forward to seeing you back at the judges' desk very soon." Kenan will now join the panel for the live shows starting from the Quarterfinals 3 episode. Kenan will hopefully be able to give a golden buzzer to any act he believes should be sent directly to the finals.

An image of the judges and host of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

'AGT' Season 21 will end with a two-part finale on September 22 and September 23. As of yet, it is unknown when Simon will return. Representatives from judge Simon Cowell's camp have clarified to Entertainment Weekly that fans can expect him to resume his role soon. They called the procedure 'standard' and nothing serious enough to keep him away from his duties for long. "Obviously, medical matters are private, but it's routine, and he will be back in a few weeks," they shared in a statement. This season has already been graced by celebrities like comedian Nikki Glaser, Mel B's fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, and singer/actress Lele Pons. Kenan will be the latest luminary to join this illustrious list. 'America's Got Talent' continues to air new episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC.