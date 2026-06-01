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Will Heidi Klum return for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21? Here’s what we know

Heidi Klum parted ways with AGT after Season 19 for a variety of reasons, with the show hoping that one day their "paths will cross."
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 46 MINUTES AGO
Heidi Klum at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kristy Sparow)
Heidi Klum at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kristy Sparow)

A new season of 'America's Got Talent' (AGT) is right around the corner, and the internet is yet again fired up with those Heidi Klum comeback rumors. For those unaware, the supermodel sat on the show's judging panel for 11 seasons, from seasons 8 to 13 and later seasons 15 to 19. Along with AGT, she appeared in several spin-off shows like 'AGT: The Champions,' 'All-Stars,' and 'Fantasy League.' The fan-favorite bid farewell in 2025, ahead of Season 20. She was replaced by former Spice Girls member Mel B, who joined the remaining judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara. AGT will return on June 2 with its Season 21. Will Klum stage a comeback yet again, the way she did after one season in 2015?

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in AGT (Image Source: NBC)
Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in AGT (Image Source: NBC)

As per NBC's official statement, Klum is not returning for Season 21 as a permanent judge. The show will continue with its Season 20 panel. However, she may return for a guest spot in future episodes. The hopes for a comeback continue to burn bright because while announcing Klum's exit, the show itself expressed this desire. "Heidi has been an incredible part of 'AGT,' bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world's greatest talent with us. We'd love for our paths to cross again," a representative for 'AGT' production said in a statement at that time, according to Deadline.

AGT judging panel, along with host Terry Crews (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton )
AGT judging panel, along with host Terry Crews (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton )

Back then, fans speculated that Klum's exit could have been a consequence of her participation in 'Project Runway.' The fashion reality show was revived for a new 10-episode season in 2025 on Disney's Freeform. Previously, when the show aired on Bravo from 2004 to 2017, Klum served as a host and judge. She returned in the same capacity for Freeform's version of the show. Project Runway's production schedule appears to align with AGT, which may have prompted Klum to exit the NBC show. The show will return for Season 22 on Freeform in July, and Klum will again take on hosting duties. Still, a brief comeback cannot be ruled out, as Klum previously managed both shows during PR's Bravo era. 

Some sources also suggested that ousting Klum may have been a business decision on AGT's part, as the model is one of the highest-paid reality stars. The model has a commendable reality-show repertoire with shows like 'AGT,' 'Project Runway,' and 'Germany's Next Top Model,' where she has served as a host since 2006. 'AGT' is set to return on June 2 on NBC at 8/7c and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

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