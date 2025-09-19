‘Project Runway’ shakes things up with double elimination after daring eczema-friendly eveningwear challenge

‘Project Runway’ week 7 delivers drama, bold designs, and a surprising double exit as three contestants land in the bottom

‘Project Runway’ Season 21 has been anything but predictable, and the 7th week’s episode raised the stakes even higher. With just five contestants left, the designers were handed one of the most unique and socially impactful challenges of the season: creating eveningwear for women and men living with eczema. The task demanded pieces that were not only visually beautiful but also sensitive to skin comfort. As if that weren’t enough, judge Heidi Klum dropped a bombshell midway through the challenge. Each design also had to include a “jaw-dropping reveal” on the runway, as per Parade.

Adding to the pressure, the judging panel welcomed two fresh voices: fashion trailblazer Harris Reed and comedian Nikki Glaser joined Klum, Law Roach, and Nina Garcia at the decision table. Christian Siriano, who stepped into the mentor role after Tim Gunn, offered guidance and support to the designers backstage, according to Buzzfeed. Meanwhile, the Ulta Beauty team handled hair and makeup, helping bring each vision to life in dramatic fashion. At the start, the tension was already high as the judges revisited Veejay’s underwhelming attempt from last week’s challenge.

But while many expected him to be sent home, the surprise came when it was revealed that Yuchen was the one eliminated at the top of the episode. The night didn’t stop there. Once the runway show wrapped, three designers landed in the bottom: Ethan, Jesus, and Belania. All three struggled to balance the requirements of eczema-friendly fashion with the demand for high-impact reveals. Guest judge Glaser harshly critiqued Jesus’s look, dismissing the top as resembling a “pirate magician” costume. Reed wasn’t impressed with Belania’s design either, pointing out that it simply didn’t “click.”

Law Roach delivered one of the night’s most pointed critiques, zeroing in on Jesus’s misstep in tailoring to his client. “I think it’s okay for a man to say, ‘I’d rather look and feel more masculine.’ And I think that should be respected. Jesus didn’t respect that,” Roach said, driving home the importance of listening to the client’s perspective. When the time came to announce eliminations, Klum stunned the room. Instead of sending just one contestant home, both Jesus and Belania were cut from the competition.