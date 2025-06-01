Terry Crews reveals heartwarming reason he doesn't want to be a judge on ‘AGT’: ‘I'm the bodyguard of...’

You’ve seen him cheering on contestants — now find out why he insists that’s where he belongs

Terry Crews has to be one of the most beloved hosts, thanks to his relaxed and fun hosting on 'America’s Got Talent.' Crews has been hosting the show since 2019, when he debuted in Season 14. However, Crews recently surprised fans by saying he never wants to be a judge on the show. He also opened up about who he thinks would be a great fit as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B.

Simon Cowell and Terry Crews at 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 in Pasadena, CA (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone)

The former football player turned actor, Crews, revealed that he's most comfortable as the host in a conversation with People. Crews shared that he sees himself as a "bodyguard" for the contestants and not a judge. He said, "That's not my thing... I am 100% the bodyguard of talent because when I look at all the people that come through here, they just remind me of me." Crews further added, "I remember just sitting in Michigan praying one day if I get my shot to come out to LA and make it happen, and they remind me of everything that I've been through. So I protect it and I watch them." Notably, every year, hundreds of hopeful contestants arrive for 'America's Got Talent' auditions, but onlya few manage to make a name for themselves, so Crew's decision to support them is quite remarkable.

Crews further explained his role as a constant source of support for 'America's Got Talent' contestants as he said, "I'm the counselor when they go on. I give them all the good advice when they come off. If it didn't go well, I console them. So I love that." Although Crews is firm about not wanting to be a judge on the talent reality show, he shared his pick for a perfect judge, saying, "I think Chris Rock would be a great judge. He knows funny, but he knows entertainment."

Talking about 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, there is an exciting format change that offers fans a closer look behind the scenes. Cowell revealed about this new format, saying, "I get really, really anxious and nervous before any season, and I suppose, because it's the 20th year, that puts even more pressure on everyone." He adds with a smile, "So, we're just going to pray that people turn out this year. Otherwise we're screwed," as per People.

Cowell shared that America’s Got Talent’s new behind-the-scenes format will give fans a deeper look into the show and its contestants. He said, "This season is special—I reckon we're showing about 40% more of the process and everything that goes on behind the scenes, which I find fascinating." Cowell added, "This year, fans will get to see what it’s like to be a contestant: the highs, the nerves, and the emotions. Everything." He further explained, "This is something we all felt passionate about sharing with the audience," and noted, "In addition, it’s the 20th season, so it felt right, and I personally think this is the best first episode of AGT I’ve ever seen, and I hope you do too."