Who will replace Bruno Tonioli? Fans know exactly who they want to step in for beloved ‘DWTS' judge

Uncertain situation forced 'DWTS' Season 33 judge Bruno Tonioli to return on 'BGT'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 recently faced an uncertain future after Bruno Tonioli graced the 'Britain’s Got Talent' judge's chair. Bruno's 'BGT' gig came after Simon Cowell stepped out temporarily from the ITV1 show to mourn the tragic death of 'One Direction' singer Liam Payne, a beloved figure in the music industry.

Bruno recently filmed his first auditions for 'BGT' Season 18, joining a panel that includes Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI. While he's thrilled to be part of the UK talent show, the overlap in his schedule is raising eyebrows. Bruno films 'DWTS' episodes in Los Angeles every Tuesday, and the time zone difference makes it challenging for him to hop back and forth between the US and the UK.

Despite these challenges, fans can rest easy knowing that Bruno has already filmed his segment for the upcoming episode of the ABC show, ensuring his presence for now. However, with the ongoing scheduling conflicts, ABC may be considering bringing in a temporary replacement to fill in for Bruno in future episodes, leaving audiences wondering how this will all play out in the coming weeks.

'DWTS' Season 33 judge Bruno Tonioli replaces Simon Cowell on 'BGT' (@abc)

Who can be the perfect replacement for Bruno Tonioli on 'DWTS'?

Three-time mirrorball champion Mark Ballas recently graced Dedication Night as a guest judge, joining the likes of Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough to critique a memorable evening of performances. Fans were thrilled to see him back in that role, and the excitement didn't stop there.

Following the show, a wave of supporters took to social media, passionately advocating for Mark to become a permanent fixture as the fourth judge. Many suggested he could seamlessly step in for Bruno if he decides not to return to the ABC show, sparking discussions about the potential for a fresh dynamic on the judging panel. Mark has previously made a cameo on DWTS Season 32 to participate in a special tribute dance to judge Len Goodman.

Mark Ballas will be a perfect replacement for Bruno Tonioli on 'DWTS' (Instagram/@markballas)

KSI replaced Bruno Tonioli on 'BGT'

Social media sensation KSI stepped into the spotlight as a temporary replacement for Bruno Tonioli on 'BGT' Season 18. Initially, KSI was expected to join the judging panel for just a few days while Bruno focused on his commitments with 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Interestingly, Bruno was notably absent from the initial reveal of the judges' panel, leading to speculation about his future with 'BGT’. However, circumstances have shifted, and he is now back in the fold for the ITV1 show, creating a fresh dynamic for this season.