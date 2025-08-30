Carrie Ann Inaba reveals ‘DWTS’ Season 34 pro line up and one fan-favourite is coming back

With each passing day, the frantic anticipation about 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is mounting. Now, in a new update, Judge Carrie Ann Inaba has seemingly confirmed the pro lineup for the upcoming season. While for the most part, the celebrity and pro lineups are usually announced days before the premiere, this time, eagle-eyed fans are leaving no stone unturned to dissect things. Now, with Inaba's open post, the wait for 'DWTS' Season 34 is getting harder than ever.

On Wednesday, August 27, Inaba shared a fan-made update on her Instagram Story, giving fans a closer look at the professional dancers lined up for Season 34. The first slide, labeled "DWTS Season 34 Male Pros," featured returning favorites such as Alan Bersten, Ezra Sosa, Val Chmerkovskiy, Pasha Pashkov, Mark Ballas, Gleb Savchenko, and Brandon Armstrong. Rumors also suggest newcomer Jan Ravnik will join the male pro roster, as per Parade.

A second slide, titled "Female Pros," showcased a collage of seasoned professionals, including Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Rylee Arnold, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, and Jenna Johnson. These dancers will be paired with the celebrity contestants, promising the same high-energy choreography and performances fans expect from the show. Fans were obviously left stunned by Inaba's bold move and shared their thoughts on Reddit.

A fan wrote, "What are they gonna do? Fire me? The people already know-CAI, probably," while another shared, "Lmao Carrie Ann said this show has had 34 seasons I've done them all I can do whatever the hell I want." Another commented, "I'm laughing!!! She's definitely not allowed to be posting that stuff, but she is." A fan reminisced, "Remember when she leaked the theme nights for the season." Another noted, "Okay, see THIS is the kind of messiness we love from you, Carrie Anne!!!" Meanwhile, a fan remarked, " She’s doing this to let you know she's still there … to all the haters that want her gone…STICK IT!!!!" A fan shared, "Remember when she leaked the theme nights for season 30." Another noted, "Still remember when she leaked halfway through season 30 the remaining themes."

On the celebrity side, several stars have already been confirmed, including Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Hilaria Baldwin, and the stars of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives', Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. The official reveal of the full celebrity cast, along with their professional partners, is scheduled for the Wednesday, September 3 episode of 'Good Morning America' on ABC. Reportedly, 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 premieres on Tuesday, September 16, airing live on ABC and Disney+.

Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following Wednesday, as per The Palm Beach Post. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will host the series, and contestants will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, renamed in Season 32 to honor the late dance legend who passed away in April 2023. Executive producer Conrad Green discussed with USA Today about the change in the name of the trophy, saying, "The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing with the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl."