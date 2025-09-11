A ‘DWTS’ couple just dropped an easter egg about their first routine — and it has a K-pop connection

From comments about the star's "soda obsession" to confidence in her dance potential, fans were left buzzing

The countdown is officially on: Season 34 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ premieres Tuesday, September 16, and excitement is at an all-time high. The celebrity–pro pairings are locked in, rehearsals are underway, and social media is buzzing as the stars give fans a sneak peek of what to expect. Among the most talked-about duos this year is ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt and her professional partner, ballroom legend Mark Ballas. For longtime ‘DWTS’ fans, Ballas’ return is a headline in itself. The two-time mirrorball champion hasn’t competed since Season 31, when he took home the trophy alongside social media superstar Charli D’Amelio.

His comeback alone had viewers fired up, but pairing him with Whitney, a breakout personality with a devoted online following, has doubled the anticipation. Whitney has been keeping fans entertained during rehearsals with her signature TikToks, but her most recent post may have given away more than expected. In the video, she and Ballas groove to ‘Soda Pop,’ the catchy anthem from Netflix’s hit film ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters.’ Whitney overlayed a playful text on the clip: “here’s a little Easter egg for 'DWTS' opening night,” accompanied by eyeball and laughing emojis. Naturally, fans took this as a not-so-subtle hint at what the duo will be performing during premiere week.

Reactions poured in almost instantly. Whitney’s husband, Conner, hyped her up in the comments, teasing: “People aren’t ready for what y’all are about to bring!” Meanwhile, soda chain Swig, a longtime favorite of Whitney’s, chimed in with, “Wait. Is this freakin’ play about us?” Fans couldn’t resist connecting the dots between the song choice, her love of soda pop, and her personality-driven brand. The enthusiasm went far beyond inside jokes. Many admitted they planned to watch ‘DWTS’ for the very first time because of Whitney’s debut. “This may have to be the first time I ever watch ‘DWTS,’” one fan confessed.

Meanwhile, another declared, “Never watched ‘DWTS’ in my life but BEST BELIEVE I’m going to be LOCKED IN this season,” as quoted by Parade. Confidence in her dance potential was sky-high, too, with comments like, “Future mirror ball winners!” and “Fully convinced she’s gonna win it all!!!” flooding her feed. Even Mark’s presence didn’t go unnoticed. His return sparked its own wave of excitement, with one viewer celebrating: “Mark coming back on ‘DWTS’ is what we needed to turn this year around.” For others, the partnership felt like a perfect storm of nostalgia and new energy, uniting veteran fans with newcomers eager to see Whitney shine.

The comment section on her TikTok turned into a lively party of its own. Supporters joked about her soda obsession with quips like, “More like a swig pop!” and “Whitney told me to buy a soda pop so I bought a soda pop.” Others latched onto the ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ track, declaring, “Absolute slay!” and treating the song as a rallying anthem for Whitney’s ballroom takeover. For someone once labeled a “reality TV villain” in her earlier days, according to People, Whitney’s transformation into a fan favorite has been nothing short of remarkable. The humor and relatability she shows off online have already won her a new wave of support. And many believe those same qualities will translate beautifully to the ballroom.