'Wicked: For Good' finally reveals voice behind Cowardly Lion — and it's a 'Fear the Walking Dead' star

The mystery behind the Cowardly Lion’s voice is finally over: Colman Domingo has been cast in 'Wicked: For Good'

After months of speculation, the mystery behind one of ‘Wicked: For Good’s most closely guarded secrets has finally been revealed. Colman Domingo has lent his voice to the Cowardly Lion in the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Wicked’ (2024), bringing one of Oz’s most beloved characters back to life in a fresh new way. The reveal came directly from the official ‘Wicked’ Instagram account, which dropped a short video. It featured a stuffed lion before Domingo himself appeared on screen with a playful grin, teasing fans with the line, “See you in Oz!” as quoted by Variety.

The casting ends weeks of online guessing games, as fans tossed around names like James Corden and other A-list stars in hopes of unmasking the mysterious voice actor. ‘Wicked: For Good’ marks the final chapter in director Jon M. Chu’s two-part adaptation of the Broadway phenomenon, inspired by Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novels. The sequel once again stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, as their characters face a climactic battle between friendship, destiny, and power. Director Chu had previously teased that the Cowardly Lion’s voice would be a “wild” surprise, telling fans to expect a major name to step onto the red carpet at the film’s premiere.

That promise now feels fulfilled with Domingo, an actor celebrated for his outstanding performances. The Academy Award and Tony Award nominee is known for ‘Sing Sing,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ and stage productions like ‘Chicago’ and ‘The Scottsboro Boys.’ In the ‘Wicked’ universe, the Cowardly Lion first appeared as a cub rescued by Elphaba and Fiyero (played by Jonathan Bailey) after a professor attempted to suppress the animal’s ability to speak. Enraged by the cruelty, Elphaba uses her powers to free the cub, unknowingly setting the stage for his future transformation into the iconic Cowardly Lion.

In ‘Wicked: For Good,’ audiences will see the grown Lion grappling with his past and holding Elphaba partly responsible for his struggles. The story will tie into ‘The Wizard of Oz’ timeline, following his journey alongside Dorothy to the Emerald City, though filmmakers have confirmed that Dorothy’s role will remain minimal. The first film, ‘Wicked’ (2024), became a massive global success. As reported by ScreenRant, it earned over $756 million at the box office and boasts an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel, carrying an estimated $165 million budget, is expected to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events when it hits theaters on November 21.