‘DWTS’ pro reveals heartbreaking reason she can’t join live tour: ‘I’ve made…’

The 2026 'DWTS Live Tour' will kick off on January 22, and fans are heartbroken about their favorite pro's absence

Rylee Arnold will not be part of the 2026 'Dancing With The Stars Live' Tour. In the latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which aired on October 7, the cast for the upcoming dance tour was announced. However, viewers noticed that a fan-favorite pro-dancer wasn't included in the cast list, and it was none other than Arnold. Later that night, Arnold took to her Instagram Story and confirmed that she would skip the 2026 'DWTS Live' Tour due to her diabetes. “So sad I won’t be on the DWTS tour this year. Being on tour the last two years was seriously the most amazing experience ever. I’ve made the best memories and met the best people!!” Arnold wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rylee Arnold (@ryleearnold1)

The 20-year-old pro dancer added, “This year I had to make the hard decision to sit it out and focus on my health, especially with managing my Type 1 diabetes which can be tricky on the road. I’m gonna miss it SO much but I’ll definitely be cheering everyone on and can’t wait to come watch!!" Arnold was first diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 15, and she has often talked about her journey with the illness on various social media platforms.

Earlier this year, Arnold even missed the last month of 'DWTS' tour performances because of the ankle injury she suffered during her hometown show in Salt Lake City, Utah. At that point, 'DWTS' Season 33 troupe member Kailyn Rogers stepped in and served as Arnold's replacement for the remainder of the tour dates. Arnold might not be on the next tour, but she will continue to hit the ballroom floor in Season 34 of 'DWTS' alongside her partner, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars Tour (@dwtstourofficial)

The pro dancers who will be going on the 2026 ‘DWTS Live’ Tour include Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and troupe member Hailey Bills. The 2026 'DWTS Live' Tour will kick off on January 22, 2026, at the Akron Civic Theater in Ohio. The 74-city tour, spanning over four months, will conclude with a final show at Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater on May 2, 2026. The Mirrorball Member presale tickets for the tour will go on sale via DWTSTour.com on October 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time. For those who are not Mirrorball members, you can simply sign up for free on the tour's website.