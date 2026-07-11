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Who got dumped from ‘Love Island’ Season 8 tonight? Final 4 revealed as 2 couples go home

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 revealed the fate of six couples still standing in the villa during a family-style dinner.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 33 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 33 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 33 aired its penultimate installment (barring the Aftersun) and revealed the final four couples remaining in the competition. Social media was abuzz over the last few days regarding the vote to choose the final four. The show had also introduced a unique twist: every voter had to select four couples at once. This meant that even if a fan had just one favorite couple, they would still need to choose three more duos, which brings into play things like friendships and enmity in the villa. Core 4 fans put all of their support behind their favorites, but could it counter the dislike certain viewers now have for the 'Sincere-Melanie' and 'Zach-Kayda' couplings? Read on to find out.

Still from Love Island USA Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
Still from Love Island USA Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

The results were announced during a 'family style' take-out dinner. The couples entered an open dining area, and after opening all the boxes, Trinity kicked off the proceedings with a toast. "I genuinely feel like we all have grown as different individuals for the better. I know we have had some sad moments, some happy moments, but I'm just blessed to be in the presence of every single one of you guys," she shared. Everyone became emotional, encapsulating their experience in the villa. Suddenly, a shocker arrived when a message on their phone informed them about the impending eliminations. Later, the narrator explained that the results would be shown through fortune cookies. Each couple would break a fortune cookie, and the message underneath would be their fate on the show. 

Still of Aniya and Carl from 'Love Island USA Season 8' (Image Source: Peacock)
Still of Aniya and Carl from 'Love Island USA Season 8' (Image Source: Peacock)

Aniya and Carl were the first to break open the fortune cookie and the first to go to the finale. Trinity and Bryce, as well as Sincere and Melanie, followed suit, with the same results. Then came Kenzie and Dylan's turn. Having previously been in the bottom three but the couple with the most progress in the last few days, the duo's fate was a bit up in the air. Their message read, "Kenzie and Dylan, your journey ends here. But your greatest adventure awaits." The other islanders got teary-eyed, but Kenzie was all smiles. "I feel like I already won," she said to the girls, referring to her relationship with Dylan. The two remaining couples whose fates were yet to be revealed were KC and TiTi and Zach and Kayda. This was interesting, as in the last vote, despite being a fairly new couple, KC and TiTi beat Zach and Kayda. 

Still of Kenzie and Kayda from 'Love Island USA Season 8' (Image Source: Peacock)
Still of Kenzie and Kayda from 'Love Island USA Season 8' (Image Source: Peacock)

Both couples broke their cookies at the same time. KC and TiTi read their message first. "Your villa chapter is over, but your love story is far from finished," TiTi read from the slip. This means that Zach and Kayda are the final couple to enter the finale. The two dumped duos (Kenzie-Dylan and KC-Tierra) said their goodbyes and bowed out. During their final moments in the villa, KC called TiTi his girlfriend amidst everyone's cheers, and Kenzie capped it all off with her trademark split. Fans will see both couples along with Corbin and Parmida in 'Love Island' Aftersun, which will stream on Peacock on Sunday.

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