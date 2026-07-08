Are Kayda and Zach still together on ‘Love Island’ USA? ‘Situationship’ debate sparks villa drama

While Kayda and Zach were moving forward in their connection, certain remarks from female islanders didn’t sit well with Kayda.

Previously, fans witnessed private chats between Kayda-Zach and Tierra-KC about moving their connection forward. Another couple, Kenzie and Dylan, faced issues regarding her exploration of connections, among other things. The latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 31 saw islanders receiving the much-awaited text, “Islanders, the hideaway is now open. Please choose one couple to spend a private night together.” Trinity suggested Melanie and Sincere, and the others agreed. The couple soon got ready and went to spend the night together at the hideaway. Later, Kayda told Trinity that she and Zach were exclusive. Trinity asked her what it would mean for them. “It’s technically like dating, but we’re not boyfriend - girlfriend,” responded Kayda. Listening to that, Trinity noted, “So you’re in a situationship.” But Kayda denied.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 31 featuring Kayda and Trinity (Image Source: @Peacock) — Admin

In a confessional, Trinity mentioned that she was happy for Kayda and Zach. Late at night, Kayda told Zach about her conversation with Trinity, in which Trinity described their relationship as a “situationship.” But Kayda said that a situationship would be “messy,” and that was not what was happening between her and Zach. Both agreed it was not a “situationship.” The current couples in the villa are: Kenzie-Dylan, Tierra-KC, Trinity-Bryce, Kayda-Zach, Aniya-Carl, while Melanie and Sincere were at the hideaway. The next morning, female islanders were sent to enjoy a day away from the villa and the boys. On the other hand, while male islanders were alone, KC opened up about moving forward with Tierra. While spending time at a waterpark, girls also learned about Tierra and KC’s connection and that she was considering introducing KC to her family outside the villa.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 31 featuring Zach, Kayda, and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock) — Admin

KC planned a scavenger hunt for Tierra, after which he would tell her about taking the next step together. At the water park, Kayda shared her updated relationship status with the female islanders. “Y’all, I got some big tea for you,” she announced. Kayda told them that she and Zach are exclusive. “And it’s not a situationship,” she added as everyone cheered for her. She also noted how Trinity earlier called it a “situationship.” But it was not what was happening with them. “Situationship is messy.” Fellow female islanders shared their thoughts on what a “situationship” would look like. They asked Kayda what stage she and Zach were on, after which Trinity mentioned that it would be either “dating or situationship.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 31 featuring Zach and Kayda (Image Source: @Peacock) — Admin

After returning to the villa, Kayda spoke with Kenzie. She noted that her and Zach being exclusive, referred to as a “situationship,” did not sit well with her. Kenzie told her that she did not think that it was a situationship. Soon, Zach also joined the chat and asked who mentioned it as a situationship. Kayda recalled her conversation with Trinity from the night before. In a confessional, Zach told the cameras, “A situationship is literally when it’s like messy. You’re dating someone but sort of sleeping with people and talking to the people, but you’re also doing date stuff with that person. It’s literally the opposite of what we agreed on what we want to do. We are exclusive with each other. And then down the line it’s gonna progress like a proper relationship, you know.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 31 featuring Kayda getting emotional (Image Source: @Peacock) — Admin

Further in the episode, Kayda got emotional while talking to Zach. “I don’t wanna be antisocial,” she said. Zach noticed that she was upset. “Is it the comments today?” he asked. “I just like wish I didn’t tell them, honestly,” she responded. Zach told her that it did not matter what everyone else thought because it was about the two of them. With tears in her eyes, Kayda added that she had always been happy for everyone else in the villa. On the other hand, Trinity, Aniya, and Melanie had a chat about Kayda and Zach. The former noted that she loved Kayda, but it was a “situationship.” Aniya and Melanie also noted that they did not understand why the two were getting exclusive if they were not yet a girlfriend and boyfriend. In a confessional, Kayda noted that if she were telling the girls they were not in a “situationship,” then they should not call it that. But them still calling it a “situationship” was “rude.”