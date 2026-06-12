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‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 sees Sol shake things up as Melanie and Sincere face massive setback

Several islanders, including Kenzie, Corbin, Melanie, Gabriel, and Bryce, decided to explore their connections in the villa
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring Melanie, Sol, and Sincere (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring Melanie, Sol, and Sincere (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 began with Melanie having a one-on-one chat with Aniya about Sincere kissing the new bombshell, Sol. She added that she would let Sincere explore his connection. Elsewhere, Sincere spoke to Zach and Bryce and admitted to kissing Sol after pulling her aside for a chat earlier. “We kissed a couple times. We were vibing, you know…and the next thing you know…,” he said. Sincere noted that while Sol gave him “affection,” with Melanie, he felt like he had to “chase” her. Later, Kenzie told Corbin about her chat with Caleb and revealed that the two kissed. “But I’m also like, when I’m kissing him…I was thinking about you.” Corbin told her that she could explore her connection with the new bombshell.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring Kenzie, Beatriz, Trinity, and Kayda (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring Kenzie, Beatriz, Trinity, and Kayda (Image Source: Peacock)

Later, Gabriel told Beatriz, “Today I had a chat with Jen, Sol, and things were like, floating and all, and we ended up kissing.” Beatriz asked whether he kissed both of them, and he revealed that he did. She told him that he “clearly did whatever he wanted to” and that she would do whatever she wanted as well. In a confessional, Beatriz noted, “I feel like stupid dumba**. Like, we’re open. We’re exploring…Yeah, I didn’t know we were exploring other people’s lips.” She added, “I compete for medals, not men. I go for guys that are red flags, and he’s a walking red flag, and I knew some s**t was going to happen, and it happened.” After Melanie learned about Gabriel kissing both the bombshells, she told the girls about Sincere’s kiss with Sol. While they were all shocked, Kenzie revealed that she had also kissed the bombshell, Caleb. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring new bombshells Sol and Jen (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring new bombshells Sol and Jen (Image Source: Peacock)

The next morning, Sol and Jen talked about the former’s developing connection with Sincere. Sol noted that it was Sincere’s place to tell Melanie about them exploring their connection as they saw Melanie and Sincere having a private chat from a distance. “Our connection’s gonna keep dying and dying cause I can’t take that s**t,” said Melanie. When she asked whether he wanted to explore his connection with Sol, he said no. “My only connection is with you, and we’re gonna fix this,” responded Sincere. Later, Sincere pulled Sol for a private chat, and the two went to Soul Ties, where they shared a kiss. Elsewhere, Kenzie and Caleb spoke about exploring their connection. She admitted she was attracted to him, while he noted he was scared of developing feelings early and then getting hurt. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring a private chat between Corbin and Melanie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring a private chat between Corbin and Melanie (Image Source: Peacock)

Later, Melanie spoke to Corbin and said she was “exploring right now.” During their conversation, he asked if he could kiss her, but Melanie told him that she would first have to speak to Kenzie. Later, some of the cast members spent time together as a group, and Kenzie learned about Corbin asking Melanie for a kiss. At night, the islanders got dressed up to learn the results of the first vote of the season. However, the narrator revealed to viewers, “Due to the outcrash the results of your votes and the big recoupling have been postponed until tomorrow night.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring a conversation between Melanie and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 8 featuring a conversation between Melanie and Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

The episode then saw Kenzie speak to Melanie. The latter shared that she had a chat with Corbin and noted, “He is my type, and I am his type, and I wanna tell you because you are my friend.” Kenzie responded that she felt hurt by Melanie. Later, in an unexpected turn of events, Bryce told Zach that he wanted to explore his connection with Kayda and see how it goes. In a confessional, Zach noted that he was in a “weird spot” as his best friend in the villa was trying to connect with the girl he was coupled up with. While Trinity thought her connection with Bryce was growing, he told her that he might speak to Kayda since she was also his type. He noted that it would be a casual chat to see where things go.

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