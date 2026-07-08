What is Family Day on ‘Love Island USA’? Inside Season 8’s new twist

The upcoming episode will feature islanders’ family members arriving in the villa and meeting the remaining couples ahead of the finale.

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 is now heading into the highly anticipated finale. Before that, there are still a few twists and turns waiting for the couples. One of the much-awaited segments of the Peacock show is Family Day, which viewers will see in the next episode, on Thursday, July 9. The latest Episode 31 ended with a glimpse of the upcoming episode. Fans witnessed some islanders’ family members enter the villa, surprising the participating islanders. As of now, the currently coupled-up islanders on the show include: Tierra-KC, Trinity-Bryce, Kenzie-Dylan, Kayda-Zach, Aniya-Carl, and Melanie-Sincere. While most of these share strong connections, a few still have concerns over their bond.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 32 teaser (Image Source: @Peacock) — Admin

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 31 teaser featured some of the family members arriving in the villa. Seeing their parents and siblings, the islanders were pleasantly surprised. Before that, families of the islanders have been witnessing how their sons/ daughters/ siblings have been exploring their connections on the dating show. As of now, all the couples have gotten to know their respective partners and are almost at the finale. A few of the islanders have been saying they look forward to introducing their partners to their families after the show ends. Soon, they will get to see their families and learn their views on their chemistry with their coupled-up partner.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 32 teaser (Image Source: @Peacock) — Admin

Having an outside view from the villa, islanders get to see a different perspective on how they are perceived and how their connection appears to others. For that, family members’ views surely play a crucial role. Recently, fans saw Kayda and Zach share their concerns after the two were among the least-favorite couples. Another couple, Kenzie and Dylan, also faced a similar situation: they were safe from elimination only after winning a recent contest. They also reflected on the possibility of getting dumped from the island if it had not been for them winning the karaoke contest.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 32 teaser (Image Source: @Peacock) — Admin

The preview for the upcoming Thursday night episode featured some of the islanders, including Kenzie, Trinity, Aniya, Carl, Bryce, and more, as they saw their family members. A few parents of the islanders were seen walking around the villa. Seeing them turned the atmosphere into an emotional scene, with islanders shedding happy tears. Before that, throughout previous seasons, islanders interact with their family members via video calls. However, this season, it would be even more exciting to witness islanders’ parents and siblings arrive and share their views on the connections. Notably, the voting is also now open. Viewers are invited to vote for their favorite couples. Only 4 couples will be selected and move forward towards the finale. After that, three finalist couples will compete in the finale, where show host Ariana Madix will announce the winning couple. One of the remaining couples will be taking home the prize money along with the title of being the winner of ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8.