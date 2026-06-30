‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 24: Trinity and Bryce share exciting news as Sincere gets called out

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 24 sees Amora's arrival cause issues between Sincere and Melanie

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 24 picked up after the return of two bombshells, Carl and Amora. The girls talked to Amora about her Casa Amor experience, while the boys spoke to Carl about his connection with Aniya. He noted that he had a strong connection with her but was a little disappointed after she didn’t choose him. However, he was open to exploring their bond further. As for Amora, she mentioned that she developed a strong bond with Sincere while at Casa. She shared that Sincere used Casa as a “hall pass.” “So I want to talk to him and you, Melanie, about how the situation went,” added Amora. Soon, Tierra pulled Amora aside for a private conversation, and their behavior made the girls suspicious about what went down at Casa.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 24 featuring Aniya and Carl (Image Source: Peacock)

Tierra told Amora that the Sincere at Casa was not the same as the one in the villa. “As soon as I got here, it was as if he didn’t know who I was. He’s making it seem like you didn’t exist. You never happened. This man’s acting like you didn’t mean s**t to him,” added Tierra. Everyone cheered when Carl asked Aniya if they could chat. She apologized to him and said that his arrival felt like a blessing. However, she wasn’t sure if he would forgive her. Soon, Amora spoke to Sincere about their connection. “I’m no supporting character in the Sincere-Melanie show,” she said.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 24 featuring Amora and Sincere (Image Source: Peacock)

After Sincere’s chat with Amora, he spoke to Melanie. She brought up the bombshells' “hall pass” comment, which he denied. The ‘Love Island’ USA star told him that she didn’t have the energy to continue having conversations like this with him. Melanie added that she would be watching his behavior moving forward. At night, Carl, Aniya, and Amora slept by themselves. The remaining couples included: Jaiden-Caleb, Jen-Gal, Melanie-Sincere, Kenzie-Dylan, Kayda-Zach, Tierra-KC, Parmida-Corbin, and Trinity-Bryce. The next morning, Trinity received a text about her and Bryce’s date. The two were sent on a yacht to spend time by themselves. After returning, Trinity told the girls that Bryce had asked her to be his girlfriend, leaving the villa over the moon. Kenzie, who is currently coupled with Dylan, talked to Kayda about Gal. “I’m like, I’m here for love. Gal is someone I really see myself with… outside of here. Like, I’m very attracted to him,” shared Kenzie.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 24 featuring Trinity and Bryce on their date (Image Source: Peacock)

Jen and Gal’s connection wasn't progressing the way they had expected. Later, he told Jen that he wished to explore his connection with other girls. At night, Kenzie had another chat with Gal at Speak Easy, where he mentioned that his connection with Jen had ended. “I feel something for you that I can’t really explain. I did wanna see, like, if there was more to me and you,” shared Kenzie. The episode ended with the two kissing, as the narrator teased that the upcoming episode will feature the much-awaited Movie Night.