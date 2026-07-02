MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is Tierra 'Titi' Davis still on 'Love Island' USA? Season 8 islander's status as assault claims resurface

Tierra was introduced to viewers during the Casa Amor twist and was seen exploring her connection with KC
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
An image of Tierra Davis from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
An image of Tierra Davis from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 has been generating several discussions online since the Casa Amor twist caused chaos in the villa. During the much-loved segment of the show, several male and female bombshells were introduced. One of them was Tierra Davis, who’s now called Titi on the show. Since her arrival, she has been making headlines, especially after coupling up with OG islander KC. While the 25-year-old star is still in the villa, a past controversy recently resurfaced. According to E! News’ latest report, Titi, at the age of 17, was accused of assaulting Shayla Woodard, who was 16 at the time. Additionally, the court documents also noted that the 'Love Island' contestant allegedly threatened to shoot Woodard.

Tierra in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)
Tierra in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)

Further, in October 2018, a request for a civil harassment restraining order was made. According to Woodard, the two did not know each other when Tierra “verbally assaulted” her. The report noted that Tierra had pepper-sprayed Woodard “multiple times in the face, arms and upper body.” She also mentioned in the report that the incident may have occurred due to her friendship with Tierra’s ex-boyfriend. "Tierra Davis has been harassing me by phone beginning (Oct. 2, 2018) at 1:04 p.m., where she kept telling me she would find me. I guess she was right because when she did and after the assault on me, she threatened to shoot me next time," Woodard said, as per the outlet. As a result, a temporary restraining order was issued. However, the case was later dismissed in November 2018, after she failed to appear at the hearing.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring KC and Tierra (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring KC and Tierra (Image Source: Peacock)

Interestingly, another civil harassment restraining order was filed the same day. Woodard mentioned that she was concerned about her mother and younger brother’s safety. The second request filed on November 15, 2018, read, “She threatened to shoot me with a gun the next time she saw me. I live with my mom and my baby brother, and that is who I am with most often. They could be struck with a stray bullet in the line of fire.” She added, “Even though the police were called and I filled out a report, she kept calling, texting, sending Instagram and Snapchat messages, some during school hours. I could not concentrate.” In December 2018, the judge dismissed the second request filed by Woodard after "having found no basis for the issuance of a permanent restraining order."

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring Aniya, KC, and Tierra (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring Aniya, KC, and Tierra (Image Source: Peacock)

As for Tierra, she’s moving forward with KC in the ‘Love Island’ USA villa. Tensions escalated when he chose to couple up with her and leave his OG partner, Aniya. Tierra received heaps of criticism online after she got into an argument with Trinity at the recoupling. “First of all, I can speak if I want to speak. Ya’ll don’t control me. I don’t care if you don’t know me or not,” said Tierra. After she referred to Trinity as a “little girl,” the argument got even more heated. However, the two have now cleared the air and made up. To see how Tierra’s connection with KC grows further, fans can stream the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ USA on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

CBS reveals crazy theme for ‘Big Brother 28’ and teases a season unlike anything fans have seen
BIG BROTHER

CBS reveals crazy theme for ‘Big Brother 28’ and teases a season unlike anything fans have seen

'Big Brother 28' reveals 'Time Trip' theme and fans are convinced returnees are coming
5 hours ago
‘Project Hail Mary’ is finally heading to Prime Video and here’s when you can watch Ryan Gosling’s hit at home
REALITY TV

‘Project Hail Mary’ is finally heading to Prime Video and here’s when you can watch Ryan Gosling’s hit at home

The global phenomenon ‘Project Hail Mary’ is finally on its way from theaters to the streamer this week.
8 hours ago
‘The Real Housewives of London’ gets premiere date as explosive trailer teases major feuds
REALITY TV

‘The Real Housewives of London’ gets premiere date as explosive trailer teases major feuds

The trailer revealed multiple feuds, explosive arguments, and heated exchanges among the housewives.
8 hours ago
'RHORI' loses cast member as Liz McGraw exits before Season 2 filming starts
REALITY TV

'RHORI' loses cast member as Liz McGraw exits before Season 2 filming starts

Liz McGraw is trading in the drama of Bravo’s RHORI Season 2 for a fresh chapter, choosing to step away and focus on her personal life.
18 hours ago
'Big Brother: Unlocked' announces new host and a twist that will give America major power
BIG BROTHER

'Big Brother: Unlocked' announces new host and a twist that will give America major power

A familiar face will join Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur for the upcoming season of 'Big Brother: Unlocked'
1 day ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 25: KC faces backlash after Movie Night exposes his comments about Aniya
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 25: KC faces backlash after Movie Night exposes his comments about Aniya

After watching clips from Casa Amor, the islanders got into multiple heated arguments during the latest episode
1 day ago
Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 didn’t air a new episode this week and when it returns
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 didn’t air a new episode this week and when it returns

While ‘AGT’ Season 21 didn't air a new episode this week, it treated fans to a two-hour special
1 day ago
How is ‘Love Island’ USA winner decided? Inside the voting process, 100K prize and one huge twist
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

How is ‘Love Island’ USA winner decided? Inside the voting process, 100K prize and one huge twist

After fans and the Islanders vote, a winning couple is announced, who then face the ultimate twist regarding the cash prize.
2 days ago
‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 Trailer: Nick Lachey does unthinkable and asks contestant to ‘leave the experience’
REALITY TV

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 Trailer: Nick Lachey does unthinkable and asks contestant to ‘leave the experience’

After the social experience, six couples will make the ultimate decision in ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’.
2 days ago
‘Summer House’ Season 11 shake-up continues as another cast member exits after just one season
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 11 shake-up continues as another cast member exits after just one season

After West Wilson announced his exit from the hit Bravo series, his girlfriend, Amanda Batula, followed suit
2 days ago