Is Tierra 'Titi' Davis still on 'Love Island' USA? Season 8 islander's status as assault claims resurface

Tierra was introduced to viewers during the Casa Amor twist and was seen exploring her connection with KC

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 has been generating several discussions online since the Casa Amor twist caused chaos in the villa. During the much-loved segment of the show, several male and female bombshells were introduced. One of them was Tierra Davis, who’s now called Titi on the show. Since her arrival, she has been making headlines, especially after coupling up with OG islander KC. While the 25-year-old star is still in the villa, a past controversy recently resurfaced. According to E! News’ latest report, Titi, at the age of 17, was accused of assaulting Shayla Woodard, who was 16 at the time. Additionally, the court documents also noted that the 'Love Island' contestant allegedly threatened to shoot Woodard.

Tierra in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)

Further, in October 2018, a request for a civil harassment restraining order was made. According to Woodard, the two did not know each other when Tierra “verbally assaulted” her. The report noted that Tierra had pepper-sprayed Woodard “multiple times in the face, arms and upper body.” She also mentioned in the report that the incident may have occurred due to her friendship with Tierra’s ex-boyfriend. "Tierra Davis has been harassing me by phone beginning (Oct. 2, 2018) at 1:04 p.m., where she kept telling me she would find me. I guess she was right because when she did and after the assault on me, she threatened to shoot me next time," Woodard said, as per the outlet. As a result, a temporary restraining order was issued. However, the case was later dismissed in November 2018, after she failed to appear at the hearing.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring KC and Tierra (Image Source: Peacock)

Interestingly, another civil harassment restraining order was filed the same day. Woodard mentioned that she was concerned about her mother and younger brother’s safety. The second request filed on November 15, 2018, read, “She threatened to shoot me with a gun the next time she saw me. I live with my mom and my baby brother, and that is who I am with most often. They could be struck with a stray bullet in the line of fire.” She added, “Even though the police were called and I filled out a report, she kept calling, texting, sending Instagram and Snapchat messages, some during school hours. I could not concentrate.” In December 2018, the judge dismissed the second request filed by Woodard after "having found no basis for the issuance of a permanent restraining order."

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring Aniya, KC, and Tierra (Image Source: Peacock)

As for Tierra, she’s moving forward with KC in the ‘Love Island’ USA villa. Tensions escalated when he chose to couple up with her and leave his OG partner, Aniya. Tierra received heaps of criticism online after she got into an argument with Trinity at the recoupling. “First of all, I can speak if I want to speak. Ya’ll don’t control me. I don’t care if you don’t know me or not,” said Tierra. After she referred to Trinity as a “little girl,” the argument got even more heated. However, the two have now cleared the air and made up. To see how Tierra’s connection with KC grows further, fans can stream the latest episodes of ‘Love Island’ USA on Peacock.