‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 tests loyalties as Melanie builds a connection with Corey while Trinity struggles

Trinity reflected on her bond with Bryce in Season 8 Episode 19, and mentioned she was confused about exploring other connections

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featured the OG female islanders exploring their connections with the new male bombshells. Kenzie spent time with Dylan as the two spoke about their family, grandparents, and more. In a confessional, she shared that Dylan was the kind of person she had been looking forward to. “He’s goofy, which I love…Energy that I’m getting from him is making me glow and making my aura even stronger, and I can feel that.” The two then decided to share the same bed. At Casa Amor, Corbin explored his connection with Parmida, whom Caleb was also getting to know. During their chat, she asked whether Corbin remembered messaging her on Instagram. “We follow each other. It was like a short conversation,” she recalled. At first, Corbin didn’t remember the conversation, but he later recalled their chat.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Parmida and Corbin (Image Source: Peacock)

KC, who was getting to know Tierra earlier, had a one-on-one conversation with Sydney. He told her that she was “bubbly” and had great energy. He then asked her to share a bed with him, and Sydney agreed. Back at the villa, Jen spent time with Gal and realized that he was more her type, which made her happy. After their chat, they decided to share a bed as well. While Melanie explored her connection with Ronnie, Sincere spent time with Amora. Later, KC had a chat with Tierra, during which he asked her, “What do you think of sleeping with other people?” He added, “This s**t’s crazy. I know. It’s weird.” She asked who he was talking about, and he revealed it was Sydney. “Do what you wanna do. I don’t give a damn. I’m not mad. But it’s noted,” said Tierra.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Corey (Image Source: Peacock)

At the villa, Kayda, Trinity, and Jen had a conversation as they spoke about their developing connections. Jen noted that she was happy about getting to know Gal as he was her type, while Kayda talked about Chay. Trinity then spoke about Corey and revealed, “My chat was really good. Like, we have a lot of stuff that’s common…We kissed in the photo booth.” In a confessional, she mentioned, “My chat with Corey was really good. He…fine. Don’t get me wrong. But it’s still very, like, hard. Because obviously I still have feelings for somebody else.” Despite wanting to stay open and explore her connections, Trinity admitted she was missing Bryce. At Casa Amor, Caleb and Corbin seemed to be in a love triangle again, this time involving Parmida. Later, Caleb spoke to Jaiden, and they decided to share a bed.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

In the villa, the couples that shared a bed were: Trinity-Corey, Melanie-Ronnie, Aniya-Carl, Jen-Gal, Kayda-Chay, and Kenzie-Dylan. Elsewhere, at Casa Amor, the couples were: Tierra-Bryce, Jaiden-Caleb, Alannah-Zach, Sydney-KC, Amora-Sincere, and Parmida-Corbin. The next morning, during Kayda and Chay’s chat, the latter asked whether they could kiss. However, Kayda asked him to wait. She added, “Maybe tonight.” In a confessional, Kayda noted, “Chay’s f**king fine as f**k. I’m remaining open, obviously. But, I just want to make sure that I’m right about him before I do any kissing…cuddling…etc.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Trinity (Image Source: Peacock)

In another chat between Trinity, Aniya, and Melanie, the latter spoke about her developing connection with Corey. Trinity agreed and believed that he was Melanie’s type. Trinity reflected on her connection with Bryce and mentioned she was confused about exploring other connections. In a confessional, Trinity got emotional and said she was “going through a lot.” She didn’t know what Bryce was doing and whether he had found someone at Casa Amor. “I really like him and I really…just want us to be something,” she confessed. The episode also featured a game, Temperatures Rising, between Casa Amor and the Villa. After a tie, everyone competed in a freestyle round, which ended with the Villa winning the challenge. Later, Trinity told Corey that while the two had a good connection, she didn’t want to “lead him on” as she was not 100% into it. She also hoped that he and Melanie could explore and “really be something.” The episode ended with Melanie exploring her connection with Corey, as Sincere got to know Amora.