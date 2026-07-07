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Are Dylan and Kenzie still together? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 fans convinced contestants are dumped

Dylan expressed concerns about his connection with Kenzie, leading to a tough conversation between them in the latest episode.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

Previously, fans witnessed Dylan and Kenzie becoming the karaoke King and Queen after winning the recent Couples Karaoke Contest. That was why the two were not eliminated even after being among the bottom three of America’s Most Favorite couples. Another couple, Zach and Kayda, also went through the aftermath of the public voting and were still shocked by the results. The latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featured Dylan and Kenzie discussing how they won immunity, and that’s what kept them safe. “It does suck being on the bottom,” noted Kenzie. Dylan shared that he was not worried about being on the bottom, but was concerned over what the two were experiencing together. She also agreed that they were “very compatible.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)

After America’s latest vote, the current couples in the villa are: Kayda-Zach, Tierra-KC, Aniya-Carl, Kenzie-Dylan, Melanie-Sincere, and Trinity-Bryce. The next morning, Kenzie talked to Melanie, Aniya, and Tierra about the night before. She asked whether she and Dylan would have survived the elimination, if not for the immunity win. Melanie responded that they should not think about that. Kenzie talked about missing her family and how she wanted to take Dylan to see them and to go on her grandparents’ boat. While Dylan had a one-on-one chat with Carl. He felt it was “tough” being in the bottom three. “So it just makes me wonder, like, is there something that I’m missing,” added Dylan. He mentioned that there might be a repeating pattern involving Kenzie and her previous coupled-up islanders, including Sean, Caleb, Corbin, and then him. “That’s four in a row,” noted Dylan.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)

In a confessional, Dylan shared, “I think compatibility-wise, we’re fine. It’s just, I think I’m worried about what’s going on that maybe I’m not seeing.” Later in the episode, Kenzie had a chance to talk to Carl, who had earlier spoken with Dylan. She asked him about what Dylan was going through. Carl responded that he was having some difficulties with their connection. “You guys probably need to have a tough conversation,” suggested Carl. After Kenzie and Carl’s chat, she told the cameras, “Is he feeling differently for me now? I don’t know. I feel like I’m being very transparent with my feelings. I’m caught very off guard.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 30 featuring Dylan and Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)

Later at night, Dylan and Kenzie had a private chat. He expressed his concerns about their connection. “Like, I just keep thinking about like, the situation from the Movie Night. You know, from Sean to Caleb to Corbin to me and Gal…,” noted Dylan. In response, Kenzie assured him she was there due to their connection. The two spoke with fellow islanders about their situation, then Dylan pulled her aside for another private chat. He recalled that she also told Caleb about bringing him to meet her parents. But she denied having said such a thing to Caleb. “I don’t know what more I can say to you, Dylan,” responded Kenzie. She told him that if he could not believe what she was telling him, then it would not work between them. The episode ended with Kenzie sharing her confusion to the cameras, without any teaser for the upcoming episode. Interestingly, some fans saw Dylan at Fiji airport recently, which led them to believe that the two might have left the villa after their differences of opinion over their connection on the dating show.

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