‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 11: Melanie-Corbin-Kenzie drama continues as the hideaway finally opens

The hideaway opened for the first time this season, and the islanders chose one couple to spend some quality time together

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 11 began in the aftermath of the latest elimination, which sent Beatriz home. The islanders who ended up together were: Jen-Gabriel, Kenzie-Caleb, Sol-Sincere, Melanie-Corbin, Kayda-Zach, Trinity-Bryce, and Aniya-KC. Kenzie and Caleb reflected on America's vote, which brought them together, and the former said, “I think we’re a good match.” She also admitted to having more things in common with him than Corbin, her previous partner. Sincere and Sol, another new couple in the villa, spent time together in Soul Ties, while Melanie sat by herself. Sol was glad she wouldn’t have to “walk on eggshells” anymore as the two could spend time together and get to know each other openly.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 11 featuring Caleb and Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

Later, Melanie and Corbin had a chat, and she asked him how he felt. “I feel like s**t. America just put me in a s**t position,” replied Corbin. Melanie disagreed. “I don’t think it’s a s**t position. I think it’s how it’s supposed to be. I think me and you have been giving each other googly eyes, and I think Caleb and Kenzie have also been giving each other googly eyes,” she said. Melanie also noted that she still had feelings for Sincere, and Corbin still had feelings for Kenzie. In her confession, Melanie shared, “Sincere gets to explore Sol, I explore Corbin. Yeah. That’s what being in the villa is about. It’s about exploring connections. And yeah, it’s kinda like a blessing in disguise.” Later at night, Melanie got emotional while talking to Sol. She admitted to having feelings for Sincere, and said she could also see herself dating him outside the villa. However, the two agreed not to have “beef” with each other over the voting result. Melanie told Corbin that she couldn’t sleep in the bedroom because she felt overwhelmed, and decided to sleep at Soul Ties.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 11 featuring Melanie (Image Source: Peacock)

The next morning, Trinity, Kenzie, and Jen went to check on Melanie. She told the girls that Sincere was “not sincere” with her about his connection and wanting to explore. Later, she had a chat with Aniya and told her she wanted to start exploring her connection with Corbin on a fresh note. During the day, Corbin spoke to Kenzie and reflected on their “solid” connection. After Kenzie refused to kiss him, the two went to Soul Ties to talk more, where they eventually shared a kiss. Corbin later told the cameras, “I’m not gonna lie, we’re in a weird space. And I don’t want to disrespect Melanie, but the chemistry, the connection, the conversation…just the energy and vibe with Kenzie is there.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 11 featuring Kayda receiving a text (Image Source: Peacock)

Fans then witnessed Melanie and Kenzie’s one-on-one chat about Corbin. Kenzie admitted to still having “strong feelings” for him. “I know you’re not okay with it, but I can’t do anything until you give me a green flag,” noted Melanie. Kenzie told her that she had the green flag and she could explore her connection with Corbin. “It just hurts, you know. But it is what it is,” added Kenzie. Islanders also played soccer in the latest episode, and then enjoyed a few drinks. The episode ended with Kayda receiving a text that read, “Islanders, the hideaway is now open. Please choose one couple to spend a private night together.” The islanders cheered for Zach and Kayda, and the duo got ready to go to the hideaway and spend some time with each other.