MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more

ABC’s fall TV schedule is here, with ‘Dancing With the Stars’ leading the way. Here’s when every major show premieres.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Dancing With the Stars' featuring contestants (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from 'Dancing With the Stars' featuring contestants (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

ABC has finally completed the fall TV scheduling puzzle. As the last of the four major broadcast networks to reveal its 2026 lineup, the network has confirmed when viewers can expect returning dramas, comedies, and reality favorites to make their way back to primetime. Leading the charge is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS), which will kick off the fall lineup with a special two-night premiere event. The ballroom competition returns for Season 35 on September 15 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second half of its opening event on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Immediately after the September 15 premiere of ‘DWTS’, ABC will roll into the second season of ‘R.J. Decker’. The crime drama returns that same night at 10 p.m. ET, making it one of the first scripted series to rejoin the network’s fall schedule.

September wraps up with a pair of fan-favorite shows sharing Wednesday night. The revival of ‘Scrubs’ returns for Season 2 on September 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Once the laughs are over, investment pitches take over as ‘Shark Tank’ begins Season 18 at 9 p.m. ET on the same evening. October starts with another returning game show. ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ is set to begin Season 7 on October 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The following week, ABC adds one of its biggest comedy hits back into the mix. ‘Abbott Elementary’ returns for Season 6 on October 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The network has also reserved one night in October almost entirely for first responders and hospital staff. On October 15, ‘9-1-1’ opens the evening with its Season 10 premiere at 8 p.m. ET. The action continues an hour later when ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ begins Season 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Wrapping up the night is one of ABC’s longest-running dramas, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, which returns for Season 23 at 10 p.m. ET. While plenty of shows have secured fall dates, not every returning favorite will be back before the end of the year. ABC had already shared during its upfront presentation in May that several series would skip the fall schedule and instead return during midseason. That list includes ‘The Bachelor’, ‘High Potential’, ‘The Rookie’, its new spinoff ‘The Rookie: North’, ‘Shifting Gears’ and ‘Will Trent’. Moreover, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ untitled Texas-set spinoff has been pushed to a midseason premiere as well. ABC also moved the next season of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ to the same part of the schedule.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend

The much-awaited ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen
53 minutes ago
‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye

After accidentally getting hit on her face, Natalie was rushed to the hospital to get her injured eye checked.
2 hours ago
Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’
BELOW DECK (2013)

Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’

After an unexpected incident involving Luke’s behavior, he decided to leave Akira One
4 hours ago
Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’

Mark Ballas is not ruling out a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ return. Here’s what he revealed before the Season 35 cast announcement.
7 hours ago
Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit

While Tristen and Selena landed at the bottom this week, the elimination took an unexpected turn
7 hours ago
‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more
THE AMAZING RACE

‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more

CBS just revealed its fall premiere dates for ‘Survivor’ Season 51, ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘60 Minutes’, and more
8 hours ago
Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup
REALITY TV

Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup

Here's how to watch 'Shark Week' 2026, including its release date, start time, streaming options, and full schedule.
21 hours ago
Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension

To everyone’s surprise, Mido proposed to Debby after the two had been through a series of intense arguments and differences of opinion.
1 day ago
‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto

‘Big Brother 28’ live feeds reveal the newly crowned HOH as well as the consequences of the latest ‘BB Time Capsule’ contest.
3 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42

Matthew Riggle faced off against Devin Weinburg and Sophia Suazo in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 42 finale.
3 days ago