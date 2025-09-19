‘AGT’ crowd boos Howie Mandel after he downplays 9-month pregnant singer’s standout performance

Nine months pregnant, 'AGT' contestant Jessica Sanchez wowed Sofia and Simon. However, Mel B and Howie had their reservations

In one of the most talked-about moments of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20, singer Jessica Sanchez proved that determination and talent can break through any barrier. Even the physical challenge of being nine months pregnant couldn’t hold her back. On Tuesday night’s (September 16) live episode, Sanchez delivered a heartfelt rendition of JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour.’ She showed not only her remarkable vocal range but also her passion for music. Performing with a baby girl due any day, Sanchez impressed both the audience and judges, earning her place in the Semifinals.

Her story of persistence has already made her a fan favorite, and this performance elevated her momentum heading into the final stretch of the competition. Judge Sofía Vergara, who awarded Sanchez her Golden Buzzer earlier this season, was overcome with pride. “Jessica, you get better and better. It’s perfection, your voice, your little belly, your story,” she said with visible emotion. “I mean, there’s nothing I would change about you. You’re amazing, and I’m so happy for you.” However, not all the judges agreed on every detail. Howie Mandel praised her talent but expressed apprehensions about the song selection.

“Hopefully they love that song more than me,” he remarked, drawing boos from the audience. Mel B echoed some of Mandel’s hesitation, suggesting the choice wasn’t perfect, but she still celebrated Sanchez’s ability to channel raw emotion. “I could see that it affected you, and that's the most important thing. It was beautiful,” she told the singer. Simon Cowell, often the toughest critic, had the opposite view. He described the performance as “a moment” and applauded both the song choice and Sanchez’s ability to connect with the audience. “You’ve never given up over all these years,” Cowell said, referencing Sanchez’s long road in the music industry.

Cowell added that she is “very, very likable.” Sanchez’s journey with ‘AGT’ has truly come full circle. She first auditioned for the talent show back in 2006 as a child during its inaugural season, according to Billboard. Nearly two decades later, she returned stronger than ever. She earned Vergara’s Golden Buzzer in her audition with Benson Boone’s ‘Beautiful Things.’ That early recognition launched her directly into the live rounds, where she has consistently delivered standout performances. After Tuesday night’s results, Sanchez advanced alongside fellow acts Chris Turner, Jourdan Blue, Leo High School Choir, LightWire, and Sirca Marea.

According to NBC, they join previously secured Golden Buzzer winners in the Finals lineup: rappers Micah Palace and Mama Duke, dance troupe Team Recycled, and singer-songwriter Steve Ray Ladson. This makes up a powerhouse Top 10. On stage, Sanchez shared a candid thought with host Terry Crews. Laughing, she admitted, “I just keep telling my baby, please just stay in there another week.” With the Finals set to air Tuesday, September 23, the stakes could not be higher. For Jessica Sanchez, the next performance will be more than just another song. It could define a lifelong dream. And as her journey proves, no obstacle, not even impending motherhood, can hold back a voice destined for greatness.