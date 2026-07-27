Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup

Here's how to watch 'Shark Week' 2026, including its release date, start time, streaming options, and full schedule.

'Shark Week' is back with another week of shark-themed programming, kicking off on Sunday, July 26, with a lineup of documentaries and specials airing exclusively on Discovery. The 38th annual event begins at 8 p.m. PT/ET and runs through Saturday, August 1. Viewers can watch it live on cable or stream it through several online platforms. Three hour-long specials will air nightly from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT/ET, except on the final day, when the event concludes at 10 p.m. PT/ET after two specials.

A still of Ken Jeong from the K-Pop Original Song | Om-A-Nom (Shark Week) ft Ken Jeong — Discovery

The opening night begins with 'K-Pop Shark Heroes', a documentary-inspired special featuring actor and comedian Ken Jeong and singer Rei Ami, two of the voice actors from 'KPop Demon Hunters'. 'Shark Week' can be streamed live through services that carry the network, including DirecTV (five-day free trial), Philo (seven-day free trial), Sling, and Hulu + Live TV. Viewers can also stream episodes on demand through Discovery+ and HBO Max. Discovery+ is available with a seven-day free trial through Amazon Prime Video.

List of shows as released on the official site - Discovery

Sunday, July 26

The week begins with 'K-Pop Shark Heroes' at 8 p.m. PT/ET, followed by 'Air Jaws: Red, White & Breach' at 9 p.m. PT/ET and 'Invasion of the Mega Sharks' at 10 p.m. PT/ET.

Monday, July 27

Monday's lineup features 'Bull Shark Dinner Bell' at 8 p.m. PT/ET, 'House of Sharks' at 9 p.m. PT/ET, and 'Biggest Mako on Earth' at 10 p.m. PT/ET.

Tuesday, July 28

Viewers can watch 'Jurassic Sharks' at 8 p.m. PT/ET, followed by 'Jaws vs. Orca' at 9 p.m. PT/ET and 'Chum Island: Catching a Killer' at 10 p.m. PT/ET.

Wednesday, July 29

Wednesday's schedule includes 'Expedition X: Atomic Sharks' at 8 p.m. PT/ET, 'Expedition Unknown: Shark Secrets' at 9 p.m. PT/ET, and 'Alien Sharks: Untamed America' at 10 p.m. PT/ET.

Thursday, July 30

The Thursday lineup starts with 'What Shark Attacked?' at 8 p.m. PT/ET, followed by 'How to Train a Great White' at 9 p.m. PT/ET and 'Ultimate Shark Dive' at 10 p.m. PT/ET.

Friday, July 31

Friday features 'Secrets of the Great White Kill' at 8 p.m. PT/ET, 'Sharkzilla Takes New York' at 9 p.m. PT/ET, and 'My Strange Shark Addiction' at 10 p.m. PT/ET.

Saturday, August 1

The final night begins with 'Great White Highway' at 8 p.m. PT/ET, followed by 'Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill' at 9 p.m. PT/ET. The week-long event concludes at 10 p.m. PT/ET.