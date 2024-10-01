Meet Rowdy Shea's wife Jaci Addison: How 'The Voice' star's biggest supporter made a huge decision for him

HOUSTON, TEXAS: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Rowdy Shea was accompanied by his wife, Jaci Addison Shea, during his blind audition. He was proud to introduce his better half to the coaches and Jaci also helped Rowdy pick Team Gwen proving she is the biggest supporter of her husband. Rowdy's wife Jaci made buzz all around the internet sparking curiosity and excitement among fans eager to learn more about this remarkable woman behind the talent.

Jaci is an esthetician and a digital creator from Choctaw, Oklahoma. She was born on August 20, 2001, and her parents are Tia Williams Ellis, and Lt. Eddie Wayne Ellis. Jaci's father was a firefighter. She has recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and received a sweet tribute from her cowboy husband. Jaci has had a lifelong love for cowboys, and she found her very own to ride off into the sunset with.

Additionally, she loves horseriding and spends most of her time on the ranch with her favorite cowboy, Rowdy. Jaci has dedicated her social media to flaunting her romance with Rowdy, providing insights into her ranch life, and promoting her husband's songs and NBC show gigs.

Rowdy Shea asked Jaci Addison to marry him in a dreamy proposal

'The Voice' Season 26 star Rowdy Shea and Jaci Addison have been best friends for years but sparked a romantic connection in 2021. The couple celebrated the 3rd anniversary of their relationship in January and reflected on their whirlwind romance. However, Rowdy popped the question to Jaci just before completing three years of their romance.

Rowdy proposed to Jaci on December 22, 2023, in a cowboy outfit and beside a sweet moment of her late father, Lt. Eddie Wayne Ellis, who died on June 12, 2020, from complications related to an off-duty accident. Jaci was thrilled about the proposal and claimed that her dreams had come true as she would get to marry a handsome cowboy.

Jaci Addison Shea penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late cousin

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Rowdy Shea's wife Jaci Addison Shea has lost some of the beloved ones of her life. Before losing her father, Jaci coped with the loss of her best friend and cousin Duren in 2019. She was left devastated by the loss and penned a touching tribute for him.

She shared photos and videos of her cousin and wrote, "Bo duren... there aren't words to describe how happy you made people when you walked into a room. you were loved by anyone you met." Jaci acknowledged her cousin's caring and kindest heart while calling him the funniest person.

