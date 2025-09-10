Sofia Vergara snaps at Howie Mandel after he’s booed for criticizing tiny dancers on ‘AGT’: ‘Are you crazy?’

Things got heated on ‘America's Got Talent’ when Howie Mandel was left unimpressed with the EDT Dance team's performance

Howie Mandel is attracting the wrath of the audience! The 'America's Got Talent' judge is mostly loved for his heartfelt and supportive judging style on the show. However, in an out-of-the-blue instance, Mandel found himself at the receiving end of the studio audience, who openly 'booed' him. To add more, fellow judge Sofia Vergara also openly called out Mandel for his remarks, asking, 'Are you crazy?'

A still of Sofia Vergara at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image Source: Instagram | @sofiavergara)

On Tuesday, September 9, Mandel commented on the EDT Dance Team's upbeat routine and grabbed negative limelight. Notably, EDT is AGT's first-ever majorette dance team, performing to Chappell Roan's 'HOT TO GO!' and Black Eyed Peas' 'Pump It,' as per The US Sun. While other judges had supportive remarks about the performance, Mandel had a different opinion. "I have to be honest," Mandel began, "If this was a cheerleading contest, that was really good and really well done. I think this is so much more than that." Mandel added, "And I think you're going to have a problem with all the talent that we have tonight." Mel B reacted first, exclaiming, "WHAT?" before Vergara chimed in.

As the audience booed, Vergara asked, "Are you crazy?" to which Mandel responded, "It's not up to me." Fans also supported the team as they flocked to the YouTube video to share their opinions. A fan commented, "An amazing performance from EDT and the last post to end the dance was awesome from that little girl," while another added, "Howie needs to leave this show, he has become gry." Meanwhile, another wrote, "These girls did an amazing job to start last night's show. They took Simon's advice, literally to the max." A fan remarked, "This is the majorette team that I would pay to watch in Vegas!"

EDT, also known as Eyrie Dance and Tumbling, is a premier dance group based in New Orleans, Louisiana, founded in 2021 by Eyrie Toliver. After graduating summa cum laude from Howard University, Eyrie pursued a career in coaching competitive cheerleading and tumbling teams, including the NOLA All Stars, before establishing her own dance troupe. She is consistently supported by her assistant director, Ashante Jones, also known as Tae, who plays a key role in training and mentoring the dancers, as per the America's Got Talent Wiki.

The group quickly gained recognition for its dynamic, high-energy routines, competing across the United States and earning a reputation as a true powerhouse in the dance community. Coaches Eyrie and Ashante foster a nurturing environment, and the dancers themselves celebrate and uplift each other like 'dance sisters,' creating a strong sense of unity and camaraderie. This combination of talent, discipline, and a supportive community has helped EDT stand out as one of the most impressive and inspiring dance teams in the country.

For their 'AGT' audition, EDT Dance Team performed a dance and tumbling routine to Bruno Mars & Rose's 'APT' and Ciara's 'Level Up.' All four judges voted 'Yes,' advancing them to the next round. However, their 'AGT' journey was cut short, as they did not receive enough votes to make the top 5, resulting in their elimination from the competition instead of Duo Stardust.