MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit

While Tristen and Selena landed at the bottom this week, the elimination took an unexpected turn
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 featured the remaining nine participants taking the stage. Britt Stewart joined the show as a mentor and guest judge alongside Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas. Titled 'You’re Only As Strong As Your Weakest Link: Group Work With Britt Stewart,' the theme of the episode was group dance, and the host, Robert Irwin, and the three judges explained that the dancers would have to “stand out more” while “show off less.” Britt guided the contestants through complicated routines and noted that the contestants would have to “step out of the norms of ballroom.” Things took a turn when, during group rehearsals, Natalie was accidentally injured in the face by Stephani Sosa and required medical attention.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

After three hours of practice, the dancers were asked to perform right away. Shirley felt that Tristen performed the “worst” while Mark noted that Nina was the weakest. Later, the judges mentioned that there would be a second challenge: team choreography. For that, the contestants were divided into two teams. Team Nina included Allen, Adele, and AJ, and their dance style was Tango. The second team was Team Tristen, which included Stephani, Erik, and Selena, while their dance style was Paso Doble. Team Tristen took the stage first and delivered a roll-style paso doble performance to Lenny Kravitz’s 'Are You Gonna Go My Way.' Guest judge Britt praised the routine as “dynamic” at first, but noted that the dancers’ performances felt more individual rather than cohesive as a team. Mark thought that some cues felt “off,” and Shirley also agreed. 

​Team Nina then took the stage and danced to Ariana Grande’s 'Into You.' During their routine, Allen fell, but was quick to get back on his feet, which Mark appreciated. He also complimented Nina’s improvement, while Shirley hailed AJ as the star of the routine. Britt was impressed by the overall performance and felt that the group pushed themselves outside their comfort zones. Further in the episode, Team Nina was declared the winning team. This meant Team Tristen was in danger, with Tristen and Selena at the bottom.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the judges revealed that there wouldn’t be any elimination. This came after it was announced that Natalie had to leave as the doctors had not cleared her to dance. So, Selena and Tristen remained in the competition, and no one was eliminated. ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 4 will feature the remaining eight participants competing in a partner-selection challenge.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend

The much-awaited ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen
54 minutes ago
‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye

After accidentally getting hit on her face, Natalie was rushed to the hospital to get her injured eye checked.
2 hours ago
Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’
BELOW DECK (2013)

Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’

After an unexpected incident involving Luke’s behavior, he decided to leave Akira One
4 hours ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more

ABC’s fall TV schedule is here, with ‘Dancing With the Stars’ leading the way. Here’s when every major show premieres.
5 hours ago
Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’

Mark Ballas is not ruling out a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ return. Here’s what he revealed before the Season 35 cast announcement.
7 hours ago
‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more
THE AMAZING RACE

‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more

CBS just revealed its fall premiere dates for ‘Survivor’ Season 51, ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘60 Minutes’, and more
8 hours ago
Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup
REALITY TV

Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup

Here's how to watch 'Shark Week' 2026, including its release date, start time, streaming options, and full schedule.
21 hours ago
Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension

To everyone’s surprise, Mido proposed to Debby after the two had been through a series of intense arguments and differences of opinion.
1 day ago
‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto

‘Big Brother 28’ live feeds reveal the newly crowned HOH as well as the consequences of the latest ‘BB Time Capsule’ contest.
3 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42

Matthew Riggle faced off against Devin Weinburg and Sophia Suazo in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 42 finale.
3 days ago