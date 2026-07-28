Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit

While Tristen and Selena landed at the bottom this week, the elimination took an unexpected turn

‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 featured the remaining nine participants taking the stage. Britt Stewart joined the show as a mentor and guest judge alongside Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas. Titled 'You’re Only As Strong As Your Weakest Link: Group Work With Britt Stewart,' the theme of the episode was group dance, and the host, Robert Irwin, and the three judges explained that the dancers would have to “stand out more” while “show off less.” Britt guided the contestants through complicated routines and noted that the contestants would have to “step out of the norms of ballroom.” Things took a turn when, during group rehearsals, Natalie was accidentally injured in the face by Stephani Sosa and required medical attention.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

After three hours of practice, the dancers were asked to perform right away. Shirley felt that Tristen performed the “worst” while Mark noted that Nina was the weakest. Later, the judges mentioned that there would be a second challenge: team choreography. For that, the contestants were divided into two teams. Team Nina included Allen, Adele, and AJ, and their dance style was Tango. The second team was Team Tristen, which included Stephani, Erik, and Selena, while their dance style was Paso Doble. Team Tristen took the stage first and delivered a roll-style paso doble performance to Lenny Kravitz’s 'Are You Gonna Go My Way.' Guest judge Britt praised the routine as “dynamic” at first, but noted that the dancers’ performances felt more individual rather than cohesive as a team. Mark thought that some cues felt “off,” and Shirley also agreed.

​Team Nina then took the stage and danced to Ariana Grande’s 'Into You.' During their routine, Allen fell, but was quick to get back on his feet, which Mark appreciated. He also complimented Nina’s improvement, while Shirley hailed AJ as the star of the routine. Britt was impressed by the overall performance and felt that the group pushed themselves outside their comfort zones. Further in the episode, Team Nina was declared the winning team. This meant Team Tristen was in danger, with Tristen and Selena at the bottom.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the judges revealed that there wouldn’t be any elimination. This came after it was announced that Natalie had to leave as the doctors had not cleared her to dance. So, Selena and Tristen remained in the competition, and no one was eliminated. ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Episode 4 will feature the remaining eight participants competing in a partner-selection challenge.