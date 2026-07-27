Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension

To everyone’s surprise, Mido proposed to Debby after the two had been through a series of intense arguments and differences of opinion.

The latest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 featured Mido and Debby visiting a chapel. While there, she got emotional and could not stop crying. She went outside and was still crying, unaware that Mido had planned a proposal for her. Over the past few weeks, fans have witnessed multiple heated exchanges between the two. One of those fights also involved some of Debby’s close friends. The recently released episode saw Mido proposing to Debby. She was facing the other direction, holding a glass of water with tears still in her eyes.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 featuring Mido (Image Source: @TLC)

In a confessional, Debby shared, “I’m so confused. Because Mido and I…we were looking at the chapel and the tone changed so quick that I…I thought I missed something. I really did. I thought I missed something.” She added, “He’s saying, he’s not comfortable…He’s saying he wants to go home. And all I wanted to do was get out of there. I couldn’t breathe. What’s going on here?”

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 (Image Source: @TLC)

On the other hand, Mido got the ring out of his bag quietly and got on one knee. As he asked her to face him, she kept on refusing. So, Mido put it on the ground and went to console her. Mido hugged Debby, turned her to the other side, and got on one knee. Seeing him holding the ring and proposing, Debby had even more tears, this time tears of joy. “I got you,” responded Mido. “I’ll kill you. Oh my God,” Debby reacted. She broke down on the ground, still crying. She joked that she was going to kill him. “You want to kill me? Okay, I’m going home. Where is my ticket?” joked Mido while on the ground with Debby. In a confessional, Mido shared, “I’ve been carrying the ring until I catch a good time. And I know Debby, she wants to know right now. If we go and marry. So, I was thinking about this good chance to surprise her. Because she surprise me. I should to surprise her.”

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 (Image Source: @TLC)

Debby wore the ring and told Mido that it was perfect. She was still in a loop, telling Mido, “I’m going to kill you.” After she accepted, Mido shared how the two sometimes go through “ups and downs” in their relationship. Mido added that the experience made the two understand “more things” about each other. “And now, I know that she’s a good person and she have a good heart. And I think before we meet each other, she was missing, we was missing something in our life.” He felt as if he completed her and vice versa. Further in the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ episode, in a joint confessional, the two shared that they were engaged. “I mean it’s perfect. It’s beautiful. Not exactly how I expected it, but nonetheless, it’s beautiful,” added Debby.