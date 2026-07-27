MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension

To everyone’s surprise, Mido proposed to Debby after the two had been through a series of intense arguments and differences of opinion.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 featuring Debby (Cover Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 featuring Debby (Cover Image Source: @TLC)

The latest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 featured Mido and Debby visiting a chapel. While there, she got emotional and could not stop crying. She went outside and was still crying, unaware that Mido had planned a proposal for her. Over the past few weeks, fans have witnessed multiple heated exchanges between the two. One of those fights also involved some of Debby’s close friends. The recently released episode saw Mido proposing to Debby. She was facing the other direction, holding a glass of water with tears still in her eyes. 

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 featuring Mido (Image Source: @TLC)

In a confessional, Debby shared, “I’m so confused. Because Mido and I…we were looking at the chapel and the tone changed so quick that I…I thought I missed something. I really did. I thought I missed something.” She added, “He’s saying, he’s not comfortable…He’s saying he wants to go home. And all I wanted to do was get out of there. I couldn’t breathe. What’s going on here?”

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 (Image Source: @TLC)

On the other hand, Mido got the ring out of his bag quietly and got on one knee. As he asked her to face him, she kept on refusing. So, Mido put it on the ground and went to console her. Mido hugged Debby, turned her to the other side, and got on one knee. Seeing him holding the ring and proposing, Debby had even more tears, this time tears of joy. “I got you,” responded Mido. “I’ll kill you. Oh my God,” Debby reacted. She broke down on the ground, still crying. She joked that she was going to kill him. “You want to kill me? Okay, I’m going home. Where is my ticket?” joked Mido while on the ground with Debby. In a confessional, Mido shared, “I’ve been carrying the ring until I catch a good time. And I know Debby, she wants to know right now. If we go and marry. So, I was thinking about this good chance to surprise her. Because she surprise me. I should to surprise her.” 

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 (Image Source: @TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 12 (Image Source: @TLC)

Debby wore the ring and told Mido that it was perfect. She was still in a loop, telling Mido, “I’m going to kill you.” After she accepted, Mido shared how the two sometimes go through “ups and downs” in their relationship. Mido added that the experience made the two understand “more things” about each other. “And now, I know that she’s a good person and she have a good heart. And I think before we meet each other, she was missing, we was missing something in our life.” He felt as if he completed her and vice versa. Further in the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ episode, in a joint confessional, the two shared that they were engaged. “I mean it’s perfect. It’s beautiful. Not exactly how I expected it, but nonetheless, it’s beautiful,” added Debby.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto

‘Big Brother 28’ live feeds reveal the newly crowned HOH as well as the consequences of the latest ‘BB Time Capsule’ contest.
2 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42

Matthew Riggle faced off against Devin Weinburg and Sophia Suazo in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 42 finale.
2 days ago
Where was ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 filmed? Real-life Las Vegas locations featured in Netflix's dating series
REALITY TV

Where was ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 filmed? Real-life Las Vegas locations featured in Netflix's dating series

Over four seasons, Netflix has featured numerous picturesque locations across various cities, with the latest one being filmed in Las Vegas.
2 days ago
Who won ‘Big Brother’ 28 Week 3 HOH? New Head of Household takes control after chaotic eviction
BIG BROTHER

Who won ‘Big Brother’ 28 Week 3 HOH? New Head of Household takes control after chaotic eviction

After Rome’s elimination, live feeds revealed the new HOH for Week 3, who will soon nominate three housemates.
2 days ago
Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ 28? Week 2 sends one houseguest packing as Rick Devens' HoH reign ends
BIG BROTHER

Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ 28? Week 2 sends one houseguest packing as Rick Devens' HoH reign ends

Rome, Melody, and Jason found themselves in danger during the second week of the game show
3 days ago
Apple TV announces its first-ever dating series ‘The Last Person on Earth’ and it comes with a unique twist
REALITY TV

Apple TV announces its first-ever dating series ‘The Last Person on Earth’ and it comes with a unique twist

Apple TV’s upcoming eight-episode dating documentary series will feature couples therapist Esther Perel
3 days ago
What is a humiliation ritual? Inside Jessica Grace and Edris' explosive argument on 'The Ultimatum' reunion
REALITY TV

What is a humiliation ritual? Inside Jessica Grace and Edris' explosive argument on 'The Ultimatum' reunion

Jessica Grace and Edris' heated exchange during the Season 4 reunion left the cast stunned
3 days ago
Are Carl and Mia dating? 'Summer House' cast members' cheeky confession sparks Season 11 romance rumors
FRIENDS (1994)

Are Carl and Mia dating? 'Summer House' cast members' cheeky confession sparks Season 11 romance rumors

Carl was previously engaged to fellow cast member Lindsay Hubbard, and the duo was seen becoming friends again in Season 10
3 days ago
Are Casey and David still together? Nick Lachey officiates surprise wedding during ‘The Ultimatum’ reunion
REALITY TV

Are Casey and David still together? Nick Lachey officiates surprise wedding during ‘The Ultimatum’ reunion

The much-awaited Season 4 reunion took an unexpected turn when two fan favorites tied the knot
4 days ago
Who won ‘Power of Veto’ on ‘Big Brother 28’? Rick Devens sets sight on his target as he puts showmance in trouble
BIG BROTHER

Who won ‘Power of Veto’ on ‘Big Brother 28’? Rick Devens sets sight on his target as he puts showmance in trouble

Rick Devens, along with the nominated houseguests and two other picked players, plays in the ‘Power of Veto’ competition.
4 days ago