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Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’

Mark Ballas is not ruling out a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ return. Here’s what he revealed before the Season 35 cast announcement.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Mark Ballas pose for a photo for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 cast announcement (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @markballas)
Mark Ballas pose for a photo for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 cast announcement (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @markballas)

With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) Season 35 getting closer, fans are naturally wondering which familiar pros will be back on the ballroom floor. One name that keeps popping up is three-time Mirrorball Trophy champion Mark Ballas. While he is not confirming anything just yet, he also is not shutting the door either. Speaking to USA TODAY, Ballas admitted that discussions about the upcoming season are still happening behind the scenes. “They’re doing their process right now,” Ballas said of the show’s producers. “I’m open to it.” Even if the ABC producers decide to bring him back, timing could be the biggest hurdle. Ballas is currently starring in Broadway’s ‘Chicago’, where his scheduled run continues through August 16. That leaves only a short window before ‘Dancing With the Stars’ begins its annual preparations. 

Mark Ballas
Mark Ballas poses on the set of 'The Traitors' (Image Source: Instagram | @markballas)

Although the official Season 35 cast announcement is set for September 2, professional dancers typically begin rehearsals and production work well before viewers learn who has been paired together. Due to that overlap, Ballas acknowledged that fitting both commitments into his schedule would not be easy. At the same time, he has been spending time helping shape the next generation of ballroom talent through ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’. The competition series is currently searching for a new professional dancer, with the winner earning a coveted spot in Season 35’s lineup. Ballas also shared a little advice about what the incoming pro should expect once the real competition begins.

A still of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt performing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

According to him, “I always say to our star partners, ‘When it starts, it’s all fun, you’re learning, it’s different, you’re breaking a sweat, all things are new’. It’s really cute until week six, and then it gets serious. So I would hope that the winner is preparing, because you’re fired out of a cannon. There’s a lot coming at you.” ‘The Next Pro’ features 12 rising dancers battling through an audition-style competition for a chance to join the flagship series. The competition is hosted by Season 34 champion Robert Irwin, who has traded the ballroom for hosting duties. Ballas serves on the judging panel with his mother, Shirley Ballas, while additional guest judges appear throughout the series to help evaluate the contestants. 

'Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro' official poster featuring host
'Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro' official poster featuring host Robert Irwin, judges Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas, and contestants (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Although viewers are still waiting to find out who wins, Ballas already knows the result because the show was filmed in advance. Without revealing any spoilers, he said he feels “confident” that the winner will perform well after joining the professional cast. Ballas also pointed out that whoever earns the spot will not be stepping into the ballroom alone. They will be joined by a group of “seasoned pros” who can offer advice, answer questions and help them settle into one of television’s most demanding dance competitions. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 will debut with a two-night premiere on September 15 and 16 on ABC and Disney+, followed by next-day streaming on Hulu.

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