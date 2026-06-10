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'America's Got Talent' judge Mel B teases unexpected surprises on Season 21 and we can't wait

'AGT' Season 21 features Mel B, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell on the judging panel
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
A still from Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Season 21 of 'America's Got Talent' is finally here, and ever since its June 2 premiere, the NBC show has been the talk of the town. Mel B is back as one of the judges, alongside Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell. As a fresh batch of extraordinary talent takes the stage this year, Mel B recently teased that the ongoing season is full of surprises that long-time fans of the franchise will not see coming. 

A still from Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
A still from Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

In a May 24 interview with Good Housekeeping, Mel B noted that fans of 'AGT' have a lot to look forward to this season. "We all have two golden buzzers going through to the live shows. And we're about to all individually call two of the acts each to tell them that they're going through the live shows.” She also indicated that a few surprise guests from her past will appear on the NBC show this year, adding to the excitement surrounding the season. "On my home visits, I've got Emma and Mel C helping me decide, and then we go into the live shows early August, which I cannot wait for." Mel B's comments confirm that a mini Spice Girls reunion might be on the cards. 

A still of the judges from Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
A still of the judges from Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Elsewhere, Cowell spoke with NBC before the ongoing season's premiere and revealed that he was surprised by several acts from Season 21. Nevertheless, it is the returning acts that fans will be looking forward to the most. Cowell commented, "I'm seeing a lot of people who've been on the show before, but coming back better. I mean, a lot better." When pressed for more details, Cowell added, "Yeah, one act in particular. A magic act, I mean, it was honestly like night and day." 

A still from Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)
A still from Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Cowell further shared, "Whatever your experience is, you should never give up. And you should show up again. And you show up bigger and better than you ever were. And that is happening this season, I think that was the message that went out loud and clear — to anybody who was watching or even thinking of showing up." Vergara is also equally excited, and she mentioned, "It's super exciting, you know, every season we worry — Simon worries — that 'Oh, what if this is season is not that good.' And since the moment we started, we realized that it was like, really exciting." 'AGT' Season 21 premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 8 p.m. E.T. on NBC

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