MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more

CBS just revealed its fall premiere dates for ‘Survivor’ Season 51, ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘60 Minutes’, and more
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Survivor' 50 Episode 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)
A still from 'Survivor' 50 Episode 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

CBS has officially mapped out its fall 2026 television schedule, and reality TV fans won't have to wait until October to dive back into their favorite competitions. While the network is sticking with its recent pattern of launching most scripted programming in early October, a handful of unscripted favorites will arrive weeks earlier. ‘Survivor’ Season 51 is part of the early rollout, and it is set to premiere on September 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Not far behind is ‘The Amazing Race’, which kicks off Season 39 on September 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Before either competition show returns, ‘60 Minutes’ will kick off the fall season on September 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, becoming the first major CBS program to make its comeback. 

Once those early premieres are out of the way, CBS will turn its attention to scripted entertainment. Rather than spreading launches across several weeks, the network plans to introduce nearly its entire scripted lineup within a six-day window beginning October 4. Sunday night belongs to two of the biggest performers on broadcast television. ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ will be the first scripted series to return at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, respectively. The two dramas finished among the most-watched entertainment programs on network TV during the previous broadcast year, with only live sports attracting larger audiences. 

Monday will look a little different this fall. CBS has dropped its Monday comedy block, making room for a lineup centered entirely on dramas. ‘FBI’ moves to 8 p.m., followed by ‘CIA’ at 9 p.m., with both series airing one hour earlier compared to last season. Rounding out the evening is the new true-crime series ‘Harlan Coben's Final Twist’, which takes over the 10 p.m. slot. Tuesday remains all about the ‘NCIS’ franchise. The flagship series opens the night before handing things over to ‘NCIS: New York’. The latest addition to the franchise sits between the original series and prequel series, ‘NCIS: Origins’. 

Carrie Preston in a still from 'Elsbeth'; Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in a still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (Image Source: Instagram | @georgieandmandycbs)
Carrie Preston in a still from 'Elsbeth'; Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in a still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (Image Source: Instagram | (L) @elsbethcbs; (R) @georgieandmandycbs)

‘Eternally Yours’ and ‘Cupertino’, both making their series debuts this fall, will premiere on October 8. They will share Thursday evening with returning favorites ‘Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’ and ‘Elsbeth’. Not every familiar title will be back immediately, though. ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Matlock’ have both been held for midseason and will not be part of the October rollout. That does not mean ‘Ghosts’ is disappearing completely during the fall. CBS has planned two special episodes tied to the holiday season. One will air on October 29 with a Halloween theme, while another will arrive on December 10 as part of the network's Christmas programming. Friday's schedule is also full of action-packed dramas. ‘Sheriff Country’, ‘Fire Country’, and newcomer ‘Boston Blue’ will all premiere on October 9.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend

The much-awaited ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen
53 minutes ago
‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye

After accidentally getting hit on her face, Natalie was rushed to the hospital to get her injured eye checked.
2 hours ago
Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’
BELOW DECK (2013)

Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’

After an unexpected incident involving Luke’s behavior, he decided to leave Akira One
4 hours ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more

ABC’s fall TV schedule is here, with ‘Dancing With the Stars’ leading the way. Here’s when every major show premieres.
5 hours ago
Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’

Mark Ballas is not ruling out a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ return. Here’s what he revealed before the Season 35 cast announcement.
7 hours ago
Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit

While Tristen and Selena landed at the bottom this week, the elimination took an unexpected turn
8 hours ago
Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup
REALITY TV

Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup

Here's how to watch 'Shark Week' 2026, including its release date, start time, streaming options, and full schedule.
21 hours ago
Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension

To everyone’s surprise, Mido proposed to Debby after the two had been through a series of intense arguments and differences of opinion.
1 day ago
‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto

‘Big Brother 28’ live feeds reveal the newly crowned HOH as well as the consequences of the latest ‘BB Time Capsule’ contest.
3 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42

Matthew Riggle faced off against Devin Weinburg and Sophia Suazo in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 42 finale.
3 days ago