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‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto

‘Big Brother 28’ live feeds reveal the newly crowned HOH as well as the consequences of the latest ‘BB Time Capsule’ contest.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 40 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Big Brother' Season 28 house (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from 'Big Brother' Season 28 house (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'Big Brother' 28 (BB28) capped off its second week by cutting short Rome's journey in the house. The power was up for grabs again. After losing Rome, it was paramount that newbies win Head of Household (HOH) to get their first taste of power. However, the vet coalition 'Tool Shed' was in no mood to do that. In the HOH competition hosted by Jessie Godderz, Kamu walked out as the winner. Mallory, an outsider, was close to winning it, but ultimately fate sided with 'Tool Shed.' As soon as the feeds came back, Kamu made his intentions pretty clear. He wanted to nominate Mallory, Jason, and Lala, with Jason being his primary target and Mallory being his secondary target. 

Kamu from 'Big Brother 28'
Kamu from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

However, Angela intended to push Taylor as the target, claiming that she had "winner written all over her." Considering how Rick changed his plans due to Angela's pushing last week, it was not out of the realm of possibility that Kamu did the same. However, despite a long conversation about the matter, Kamu did not budge. He informed everyone except the nominees about the plan. During Drew's one-on-one, Kamu began considering backdooring Jason. Ultimately, he decided to tweak his nominations by replacing Jason with Lyric. The problem was that he had already told Lyric that she was safe. He shared the idea with Yash, Chuk, and Drew. All three signed off on it. Funnily enough, during the conversation, Kamu repeatedly mentioned 'Tool Shed,' an alliance Yash is not a part of. 

Lyric and Jason from 'Big Brother 28'
Lyric and Jason from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

Yash ultimately gives Lyric a heads-up that she might be on the block. The next morning, Kamu officially informs Lyric about her fate. Despite pushback, Kamu remained firm in his decision. He then informs Lala about his plan. The MMA fighter also shared that her obsession with cleanliness has soured the house against her. Mallory is also looped in and is devastated. The rocket scientist thought that her making food for the current HOH last week would keep her in his good graces. Kamu states that he was going against her because she was apparently going to put him on the block. Mallory vehemently denies it, but to no avail. 

Rick Devens from 'Big Brother 28'
Rick Devens from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

Before the nomination ceremony, the BB Time Capsule results were also revealed. This week's vote allowed Rick Devens to vie for certain powers or disadvantages. He allegedly came out with an advantage titled 'Diamond Power of Veto' (DPOV). For those unaware, DPOV allows the nominee not only to pull themselves off the block but also to name a replacement nominee. In the past, this power has been won by two contestants, Matt Hoffman from BB12 and Christie Murphy from BB21. The former used it to evict Kathy Hillis; the latter never had to use it. Rick's power is eligible for six weeks. Until now, he has only informed Dee about it. 

Mallory from 'Big Brother 28'
Mallory from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

Kamu went ahead with his plan and nominated Lyric, Mallody, and Lala for eviction. His plan remains the same: to backdoor Jason. The 'RuPaul Drag Race' alum already knows about it, having shared his suspicions with Taylor and Lala. The 'Power of Veto' (POV) competition on Saturday will decide the trajectory of this plan as well as the season. 'Big Brother 28' continues to air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. 

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