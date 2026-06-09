Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Peter McFerrin faces tough competition as the game comes down to the wire

Peter McFerrin faced off against Kaylea Bowers and Alejandro Sobalvarro in Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'

Peter McFerrin came back for his sixth consecutive game on Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' In this episode, he faced off against Kaylea Bowers, from Orlando, Florida, and Alejandro Sobalvarro, from Austin, Texas. The game had the audience on the edge of their seats, as the outcome remained uncertain until the very end. It all came down to Final Jeopardy, and the person who spent the most hours watching a funny HBO series ultimately emerged as the winner.

Peter McFerrin playing in 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

McFerrin put his best foot forward right from the start of the game. By the time the first commercial break arrived (after 15 clues), McFerrin had already reached the top of the table. He had $6,400 to his name and was followed by Sobalvarro, a graduate student, who had $3,000 less. Bowers was dead last with $600 in her kitty. The Daily Double in the 'Jeopardy!' round was discovered on clue number 22. The DD belonged to the category, 'Children’s Verse,' and its clue read, “A Robert Browning poem about this legendary figure begins, ‘Hamelin town’s in Brunswick / By famous Hanover City.'” At this point, the returning champion had $7,600 in his account. McFerrin decided to bet $2,400 on this DD and answered: “Who is the Pied Piper?” The response was deemed correct, leaving the energy industry professional with $10,000.

Real ones know which one was the lie 😏 pic.twitter.com/BXJz74hdlF — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 9, 2026

Heading into 'Double Jeopardy,' McFerrin was at the top with $11,200. Sobalvarro was in second place with $4,600, while Bowers, a technology product manager, had just $1,600. McFerrin continued his golden run in the second round as well, until the DDs came into play. The DD was found by Sobalvarro on clue number 10. The graduate student had $8,600 in his account, and he bet $4,000 on this DD from the category, 'People From U.S. Places.' The clue read, “An eremite is a hermit; an Oremite lives in this state,” and Sobalvarro answered correctly with “What is Utah?” This took his total to $12,600.

A still of (L) Ken Jennings and (R) Peter McFerrin from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The next DD arrived at the 11th clue and belonged to the category, 'Unlikely Meetings.' This one was also detected by Sobalvarro, who bet $2,600. The clue read, “John Sayles’ novel Crucible depicts an actual meeting between Henry Ford & this muralist, doing a commission in Detroit.” Sobalvarro answered correctly with “Who is Diego Rivera?” and took the top spot with $15,200. McFerrin now followed him with $14,000. Both his DD wagers were conservative and just enough to place Sobalvarro slightly above the returning champion. If Sobalvarro had bet a higher value, it would have been more difficult for McFerrin to catch up, which he eventually did two clues later.

McFerrin was back at the top by the time the 14th clue arrived with $16,800. The second round ended with McFerrin at $24,800, Sobalvarro at $15,600, and Bowers at $4,000. The graduate student still had the chance to topple McFerrin and become the new reigning champion. It all came down to the Final Jeopardy round, which belonged to the category '21st Century TV.' The clue read, “The title of this series that premiered in 2012 goes back to a colloquial word coined by Alben Barkley’s grandson.” McFerrin got it right with “What is Veep?” and, after a wager of $6,401, he walked away with $31,201. His title was safe, as Sobalvarro answered incorrectly with “What is Ballers?” and dwindled to just $1. Bowers also could not make significant progress, as she answered incorrectly and ended with $1. Just like that, McFerrin will play his seventh game on Tuesday night.