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‘Practical Magic 2’ sets digital streaming date just in time for Halloween

The sequel film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman is set to hit the digital streaming platforms soon.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Practical Magic 2’ featuring Nicole Kidman (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Ent.)
A still from ‘Practical Magic 2’ featuring Nicole Kidman (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Ent.)

‘Practical Magic 2’ premiered in theaters on September 11. With Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, and other cast members in the lead, it was one of the most anticipated releases. Since it hit the big screens, fans have been eagerly waiting for its digital release. For them, we have some good news. ‘Practical Magic 2’ has gotten its digital release date from the makers. On October 5, Warner Bros.’ Instagram shared the news with the caption, “Tell your coven #PracticalMagic2 is coming to Digital 10/13.”

​After the digital release, the film will be available on various streaming platforms. Typically, Warner Bros. films are released on renowned platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV for rental/purchase. After that, it moves to HBO Max and the HBO cable channel. For that, Warner Bros. will announce a release date. Notably, the film’s physical media release, including formats like Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD, is set for December 1. ‘Practical Magic 2’ home video release will include some interesting behind-the-scenes footage. It will also feature clips including the making of the movie, cast interviews, and more.

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A still from ‘Practical Magic 2’ featuring Sandra Bullock (Image Source: Warner Bros. Ent.)

There will be a few special features, including ‘The Practical Magic Returns’ featuring cast interviews, and ‘Practically Magical’ focusing on the history and folklore that inspired the film. ‘The Curse of an Owens Woman’ will focus on props and practical effects along with VFX. There will also be a ‘Practical Magic 2: Home Again’ segment that reveals how the house featured in the film was recreated for the sequel.

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A still from ‘Practical Magic 2’ featuring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock (Image Source: Warner Bros. Ent.)

‘Practical Magic 2’ features Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens and Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens. They play the Owens sisters, who are also witches, and the story is based on Alice Hoffman’s novel of the same name. After 1998’s ‘Practical Magic,’ the duo reunited for a sequel, which also features Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, and Katy Wix in the cast. 28 years after the first part’s premiere, both lead actresses have once again taken on the iconic roles of the Owens sisters, who team up to break the curse and defeat a spirit. With ‘Practical Magic 2’ releasing on digital streaming platforms, fans can stream it just in time for Halloween.

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