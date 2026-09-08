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Maisie Williams addresses Arya Stark spinoff rumors: ‘What people loved...’

An Arya-led sequel is reportedly in early development, but HBO has yet to confirm the project, and now Maisie Williams has addressed what's next.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Maisie Williams attends the "Practical Magic 2" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Maisie Williams attends the "Practical Magic 2" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Maisie Williams has responded to reports that Arya Stark could return in a new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff. The actor did not rule out stepping back into the role, but she is not ready to commit either. Her response raises questions about how Arya could work years after viewers last saw her leave Westeros. Neither Williams nor HBO has confirmed that she is involved in the reported project.

In an interview with The Guardian, Williams said she had seen the reports but appeared unaware of any plans. “I saw that, too! I was like, huh?” she said. Asked if she would be interested in playing Arya again, Williams replied, “I don’t know, really. She would have to be developed in some way because I feel like I’ve changed so much, and I feel like what people loved about Arya is that she was always a child doing things that were quite grown-up.” Williams did not say that she had been approached or was in talks to return.

A still of Arya Stark from 'Game of Thrones' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @gameofthrones)
A still of Arya Stark from 'Game of Thrones' (Image Source: Instagram | @gameofthrones)

Williams was 12 when she was cast as Arya and spent much of her adolescence working on 'Game of Thrones.' Over eight seasons, Arya went from a noble girl to a trained assassin. In the 2019 series finale, she set sail to discover what lay west of Westeros. The ending left room for another story, but Williams said the character would need to develop before she played her again.

According to Radio Times, reports suggest that 'Drops of God' writer Quoc Dang Tran could oversee the writing of a series. The outlet also cited a report describing the project as being in “very early development” at HBO. The network has not ordered or officially announced an Arya Stark spinoff. No cast, production schedule, or release window has been revealed.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Writer George R. R. Martin attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy A
Writer George R. R. Martin attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

George RR Martin added to speculation in 2024 after writing that he and Williams “talked about… well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it. But it could be so much fun.” HBO has expanded the franchise through 'House of the Dragon' and 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.' A Jon Snow sequel starring Kit Harington was also explored before being shelved. Williams’s response leaves Arya’s future open, but it stops short of confirming that her return or the series itself is moving forward.

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