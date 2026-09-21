Nicole Kidman urges fans to ‘demand’ ‘Lioness’ Season 4: ‘We need to have...’

Nicole Kidman opens up about the future of 'Lioness' and what she wants to see next for Kaitlyn and Joe.

Nicole Kidman wants fans to make their voices heard about another season of ‘Lioness.’ The Taylor Sheridan-created spy thriller has completed its third season, but Paramount+ has not officially ordered a fourth season. Kidman, who plays CIA supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, is among those hoping the story will continue. “We need to have loud voices,” Kidman told Entertainment Weekly about the push for another season. “I’m passionate about the show, so I’m glad other people are. It really seems to connect more and more with people as they discover it.” The Season 3 finale left several storylines open, giving the series potential directions for a return.

Kidman believes there are several ways the story could develop if 'Lioness' returns for another season. “There’s a lot,” she said. “We’ll see where it goes, if we get to make a fourth season.” She credited Sheridan's writing with giving the story room to become more complex. “The beauty of getting to do multiple seasons is that it becomes more deeper, richer, more complex,” she explained. “Taylor is such a strong writer that he can take things anywhere.” Kidman is particularly interested in exploring more of Kaitlyn's personal life. Season 3 gave viewers a closer look at her marriage to Martin Donovan's character.

Screenshot of Nicole Kidman from 'Lioness' Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount+)

She described Kaitlyn and her husband as a powerful, intellectual couple who have built a strong marriage and remain loyal to each other. “I would love if we get to go for another season because I think you’ll see more and more of what we are, the history of who they are, and how they’ve ended up together,” she said.

Joe faces a difficult personal and professional situation after the Season 3 finale. Her husband leaves with their children, while the CIA still considers her an important asset. Kaitlyn understands Joe’s value but worries that Joe becoming too emotional or distracted could make her harder to manage. “Joe is so valuable to Kaitlyn,” Kidman said. “But if Joe becomes too emotional or too distracted, then she becomes someone that I have to manage.”

A still from 'Lioness' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Ryan Green)

Kaitlyn gives Joe a choice rather than forcing her to remain with the CIA. She wants Joe to stay but accepts that the operative may decide to leave. Joe does not choose to leave and remains committed to the mission. Kidman said Kaitlyn would handle the situation carefully if the story continues.

“Kaitlyn never does anything rash without contemplating all the consequences,” Kidman said. Kaitlyn is very different from Kidman’s own personality, which makes the role particularly interesting for her. “I don’t get to ever play anybody this badass,” she said.

'Lioness' Season 3 still featuring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman (Image Source: Instagram | @lionesspplus)

The actor praised Kaitlyn's ability to remain composed in dangerous situations. The CIA supervisor approaches major decisions strategically rather than reacting emotionally. “She has unbelievable emotional discipline,” Kidman said.

She also said that fans regularly approach her to discuss the series. She recalled meeting fans in airports, restaurants, and other locations around the world. A group in Nashville even told her they were “obsessed with ‘Lioness’.”