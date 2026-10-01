‘No One Will Miss Us’ gets major future update as Prime Video confirms what’s next

The Mexican teen drama 'No One Will Miss Us' has more surprises in store as Prime Video shares news about the series at an industry event.

Prime Video has renewed the Mexican young adult series ‘No One Will Miss Us’ for Season 3. Camila Misas, Head of Local Originals for Mexico at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, confirmed the news during a panel at IberSeries in Madrid, where Mexico is the country of honor. Production on the new season is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027. Samuel Kishi will direct, while Silvana Aguirre returns as showrunner. Adriana Pelusi and Gibran Portela will write the upcoming episodes. The renewal follows the show’s continued popularity in Mexico, where it has appeared among Prime Video’s top 10 titles.

A still from 'No One Will Miss Us' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video Mexico)

Known in Spanish as ‘Nadie Nos Va a Extrañar,’ the series follows a group of high school outsiders in 1990s Mexico. The teenagers launch a business completing homework and school assignments for their classmates.

The venture gives them an opportunity to earn money and gain social status at school. However, their growing ambitions also affect their friendships and relationships as they deal with the pressures of adolescence.

The cast includes Nicolas Haza, Camila Calonico, Virgilio Delgado, and Macarena Oz.

The series combines the challenges of teenage life with themes of belonging, ambition, and social acceptance. Season 2 finale of 'No One Will Miss Us' brings the group’s school years and homework business to a close. Tenoch overcomes his fear of failure and decides to study at Universidad Iberoamericana, while Marifer chooses to pursue music and move to Veracruz.

A still from 'No One Will Miss Us' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video Mexico)

Daniela reconciles with Diego, and Alex’s father accepts his relationship with Rafa. Diego, who cannot graduate with his friends after failing several subjects, promises to make up for his academic setbacks. The four friends eventually end their business and prepare to follow separate paths. The story also incorporates Mexico’s 1994 economic crisis, known as the 'December Mistake,' while the friends face changing relationships and uncertainty about life after graduation.

The Immigrant produces the series. Camila Jiménez-Villa, a former Univision executive, and Silvana Aguirre, the creator of ‘El Chapo,’ founded the production company in 2019. The company is minority-backed by Fremantle. Prime Video has not yet announced a Season 3 release date. Prime Video first announced ‘No One Will Miss Us’ in 2024. The platform confirmed a second season in 2025 before confirming Season 3 at IberSeries in Madrid.