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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ gets digital release date and it’s right around the corner

The Destin Daniel Cretton film follows Peter Parker four years after ‘No Way Home’ as he fights crime in a city that has forgotten him
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Spider-Man)
A still from the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Spider-Man)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set to launch on digital platforms on October 6, which means fans have another eight days to purchase or rent Tom Holland’s (Peter Parker in the MCU) latest Marvel offering. According to WhenToStream, Sony Pictures is expected to make the film available on VOD and digital platforms on that date, with Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play Movies among the platforms where fans can buy or rent the title. However, the outlet notes that Sony has neither announced nor confirmed the date, and release dates are subject to change.

A still from the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Spider-Man)
A still from the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Spider-Man)

However, this date aligns with earlier predictions, which estimated a digital launch sometime on October 6 or no later than October 20, depending on Sony’s typical window for theatrical to home entertainment releases. With the film premiering on July 31, October 6 would mark 67 days since its theatrical release, just shy of 10 weeks. Since its launch, the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office. It opened to $360 million domestically, the biggest opening weekend ever, ahead of the $357.1 million that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ earned in its record-breaking debut. The film was the second-fastest to cross $1 billion worldwide, behind ‘Endgame,’ and became the eighth movie ever to cross $2 billion. In September, the film became the highest-grossing movie ever in the United States, with a $2.45 billion worldwide gross that placed it third on the all-time list.

Destin Daniel Cretton (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’) directed the film, which stars Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. The film serves as a direct sequel to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and is set four years after the events of that movie. Peter Parker has effectively erased himself from the memories of all his loved ones, meaning that he has to take on criminals as a full-time vigilante in a world that has forgotten his name. The decision was a direct result of the spell that concluded ‘No Way Home.’

A still from the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Spider-Man)
A still from the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Spider-Man)

Those looking to enjoy the film on-demand will have to wait a while longer, as Sony has not announced a subscription streaming launch. Meanwhile, the output deal allows for the movie to premiere on Netflix before trickling down to Disney+, where the first three entries in the Holland ‘Spider-Man’ series already stream. Furthermore, the digital release is not the end of the road for the home release, as HD Report notes that the physical release is set to arrive six weeks after the theatrical one, putting the expected release date at November 17. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ will reportedly arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

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