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Sandra Bullock reveals why Aidan Quinn isn’t in ‘Practical Magic 2’: ‘If you know…’

Aidan Quinn played Gary Hallet, Sally’s love interest, in the original film, which was released in 1998
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 34 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Practical Magic’ featuring Aidan Quinn (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. | Photo by Courtesy Everett)
A still from ‘Practical Magic’ featuring Aidan Quinn (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. | Photo by Courtesy Everett)

The highly anticipated ‘Practical Magic 2’ premiered on September 10, 2026. Fans saw Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens, respectively. Along with the two actresses, several other cast members, including Stockard Channing as Aunt Frances Owens (aka Franny) and Dianne Wiest as Aunt Bridget Jones (aka Jet), also returned for the sequel. However, the sequel's cast didn't include a few OG cast members, prompting questions about their absence. Among them is Aidan Quinn, who portrayed Sally’s love interest in the original 'Practical Magic' in 1998.

Still of Frances and Jet Owens from 'Practical Magic' (Image Source: Facebook | Practical Magic)
Still of Frances and Jet Owens from 'Practical Magic' (Image Source: Facebook | Practical Magic)

Sandra Bullock spoke about Quinn’s role and his absence from the latest film while at CinemaCon, according to Entertainment Weekly. The sequel finds Gillian still single and living with a black cat, while Sally has two daughters, portrayed by Maisie Williams and Joey King. Interestingly, the film also features Sally being single. Speaking of the same, Bullock told fans that they could “guess” why the character is single. “If you know the original film, you can probably guess why,” she said. This was in reference to the family’s longstanding curse. The trailer sees Sally pointing out, “Everyone we love dies.” Gillian adds, “A really horrible death. It’s not great for the Tinder bio.”

Still of Owens sisters from 'Practical Magic 2' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros)
Still of the Owens sisters from 'Practical Magic 2' (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros)

Bullock and Kidman also shared the first look at the film as they hinted at what fans can expect from the second installment. Kidman stated that their characters are enjoying “midnight margaritas” and “jumpin’ off the roof.” She also talked about their past and how it was “catching up” with the two sisters. “We have our destinies, and we have the family,” she added.

As for Aidan Quinn, he also broke his silence about not reprising his role in the sequel while speaking to SPIN 1038. “I wasn’t asked; I would have said yes, but I wasn’t asked; of course I would.” Recalling working with Bullock and Kidman in the original film, Quinn shared, “They were both great to work with. You know, most of my stuff was with Sandy, but they were both phenomenal to work with. We had a good time.” The film also features Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.

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