Evan Rachel Wood reveals why she’s not returning for ‘Practical Magic 2’: ‘I’m sorry to…’

Evan Rachel Wood played Sandra Bullock’s eldest daughter, Kylie Owens, in the 1998 film.

While fans are excited for the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Practical Magic 2’, Evan Rachel Wood, who was featured in the first part, shared her thoughts on the upcoming film. The first part of the film was adapted from Alice Hoffman’s novel ‘Practical Magic,’ while the second part is from her novel ‘The Book of Magic.’ In her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared, “I read the book, and it seems like they’re not following the book. I think in the book it would have made sense to bring me back; I think in the way they’re redoing it and approaching it, it didn’t make sense.” She felt that the second part did not seem to follow the events from the book.

Still of Frances and Jet Owens from 'Practical Magic' (Image Source: Facebook | Practical Magic)

During her interview, the actress also talked about being “sad” that she did not get to return to playing the characters. She recalled, “We bonded with that cast so much as children, and so to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes, it’s something that can’t be faked.” A few days back, Evan Rachel Wood shared on Instagram that she won’t be returning to play her role. “I’m getting asked about this a lot, so I’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel. I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

A still of 11-year-old Kylie Owens (Evan Rachel Wood) from 'Practical Magic' 1 (Image Source: YouTube | @warnerbrosentertainment)

The storyline of the 1998 film, ‘Practical Magic,’ revolves around two witch sisters, played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. They were raised by their aunt, as they all went through a curse. It was about any and every man who fell in love with an Owens woman. Evan Rachel Wood played (Kylie Owens), one of Sandra Bullock’s characters’ (Sally Owens) daughters, along with Alexandra Artrip (who played Antonia Owens). For the upcoming sequel, Joey King will play Evan Rachel’s role, along with Maisie Williams as her younger sister. Additional cast members include Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing. The two will be returning as Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny, respectively. ‘Practical Magic 2’ is set to hit the theaters on September 11.