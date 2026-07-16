MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'The Challenge 42' gets Paramount+ release date as new season teases game-changing twist

The Thailand-set season brings together 24 players competing in a high-stakes battle for a $500,000 prize.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Chris 'CT' Tamburello rides a dirt bike as an explosion erupts behind him in the trailer for 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount+)
Chris 'CT' Tamburello rides a dirt bike as an explosion erupts behind him in the trailer for 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount+)

'The Challenge' is returning with a new season that continues its long-running mix of competition, strategy, and reality TV drama. The flagship series, which has been on air since 1998, is set to bring back familiar faces along with new contestants as they take on physical and mental challenges in a high-stakes environment. The show has now moved from MTV to Paramount+, where season 42 will premiere on August 5, with new episodes following a weekly release schedule dropping at 12 am PT and 3 am ET.

The 24 players will be divided into three teams, and a team must cross the final finish line together to receive a share of the money. Paramount+'s logline says nominated captains must balance their control of the game with loyalty to their teammates, while individual players must prove they can work within a group. The trailer reveals the main twist: the captain of the winning team will decide how the $500,000 is divided. The captain can split the money among the team or keep the full prize, meaning that crossing the finish line does not guarantee every finalist will be paid.

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio prepares to take on a task in the trailer for 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount+)
Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio prepares to take on a task in the trailer for 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount+)

The title brings back the 'Cutthroat' format used during season 20 in 2010, although season 42 adds the captain-controlled prize decision. The earlier season also divided competitors into teams and included several moments that became part of the show's history. One was the elimination in which Chris 'CT' Tamburello carried Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio on his back during a challenge, an incident viewers refer to as the 'Johnny Bananas backpack.' Tamburello and Devenanzio are returning for season 42, while Brad Fiorenza, who won the original 'Cutthroat,' is also in the cast.

Cara Maria Sorbello and Tori Deal are among the other returning players named in the 24-person lineup. The cast also includes Cory Wharton, Michele Fitzgerald, Nurys Mateo, Sydney Segal, Nelson Thomas and Chris Underwood. Thomas is returning to the competition following the car accident that led to an amputation, while Underwood previously won both 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' and 'The Challenge: USA 2'. The returning group includes players with experience in finals, eliminations and previous team-based seasons. The lineup also includes 'Big Brother' players Cedric Hodges, Keanu Soto and Reilly Smedley, as well as 'Love Island USA' names Deb Chubb, Josh Goldstein and Leonardo 'Leo' Dionicio. Cassidy Clark represents 'Survivor,' Anna Leigh Wilson comes from 'The Amazing Race,' and Alexis 'Lete' Lete joins after competing on 'Deal or No Deal Island.' Other cast members include Adrienne Naylor, Justin Hinsley, Isabella 'Izzy' Fairthorne and Will Gagnon. 

Nurys Mateo appears in promotional art for 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' season 42 (Image Source: Paramount+)
Nurys Mateo appears in promotional art for 'The Challenge: Cutthroat' season 42 (Image Source: Paramount+)

T.J. Lavin returns as host for the Thailand-set season. Bunim/Murray Productions produces the series, with Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth and Jacob Lane serving as executive producers for the company. The move makes season 42 the first installment of the flagship 'Challenge' series to stream exclusively on Paramount+, although the service previously carried the first four seasons of 'The Challenge: All Stars.'

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Where is George Santos now? ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ adds felony-convicted politician to cast
REALITY TV

Where is George Santos now? ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ adds felony-convicted politician to cast

George Santos will be seen as a reality TV contestant on Fox’s upcoming survival competition alongside celebrity contestants.
8 minutes ago
Who won the Power of Veto on ‘Big Brother’ 28? Episode 4 reveals final nominees ahead of BB Blockbuster
BIG BROTHER

Who won the Power of Veto on ‘Big Brother’ 28? Episode 4 reveals final nominees ahead of BB Blockbuster

The first Power of Veto winner has shaken up ‘Big Brother’ Season 28, putting a new houseguest in danger ahead of Thursday's eviction
1 hour ago
Who is Joel Mawhinney? ‘AGT’ magician stuns Mel B with Spice Girls bracelet trick
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Joel Mawhinney? ‘AGT’ magician stuns Mel B with Spice Girls bracelet trick

Joel Mawhinney put Mel B’s birthday keepsake at the center of an illusion that divided the ‘AGT’ judges, along with other possessions.
16 hours ago
‘In The City’ finale’s two-month time jump sees Kyle and Amanda finally address split after West drama
REALITY TV

‘In The City’ finale’s two-month time jump sees Kyle and Amanda finally address split after West drama

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke sit down in the ‘In The City’ season finale to discuss the rumors and West Wilson.
22 hours ago
Who was Jeff ‘Superman’ Williams? ‘AGT’ performer tragically dies after clearing Season 21 audition
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who was Jeff ‘Superman’ Williams? ‘AGT’ performer tragically dies after clearing Season 21 audition

The long-time team member was referred to as ‘Superman’ because they were a ‘flyer’ during performances.
1 day ago
Are Kenzie and Dylan still together after ‘Love Island’ USA? Season 8 favorites spark buzz after LA meet-up
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are Kenzie and Dylan still together after ‘Love Island’ USA? Season 8 favorites spark buzz after LA meet-up

Kenzie introduced Dylan to her dad during her appearance on 'Love Island USA: Aftersun'
1 day ago
Who is Veronika Groshkova? ‘AGT’ contestant’s jaw-dropping aerial pole performance earns Golden Buzzer
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Veronika Groshkova? ‘AGT’ contestant’s jaw-dropping aerial pole performance earns Golden Buzzer

The Ukrainian aerial pole artist earned Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer for her one-of-a-kind performance on the talent show.
1 day ago
Ariana Madix responds to ‘Love Island USA’ exit rumors after explosive Season 8 finale
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Ariana Madix responds to ‘Love Island USA’ exit rumors after explosive Season 8 finale

The 'Love Island USA' host addressed fan speculation and reflected on her future with the Peacock dating franchise.
1 day ago
‘Big Brother’ EPs reveal why they brought back controversial contestant Angela Murray: ‘She’s a disruptor’
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ EPs reveal why they brought back controversial contestant Angela Murray: ‘She’s a disruptor’

Angela Murray finished in sixth place in ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 after Leah Peters was evicted during a double eviction
1 day ago
When does the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 air? Full release schedule explained
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

When does the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 air? Full release schedule explained

‘Married at First Sight’s upcoming episodes will introduce more Seattleites moving ahead and meeting their partners.
1 day ago