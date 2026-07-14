How can you join Netflix’s ‘Monopoly’? Streaming giant opens casting for $2M reality competition

The fans of reality TV competitions are invited to apply for the upcoming board-game-inspired show.

Netflix has shared an exciting update for all the reality show fans, especially those who look forward to participating in such reality competitions. On July 13, Netflix, via Tudum, revealed the confirmation of their highly anticipated competition series, ‘Monopoly,’ inspired by the board game. The streamer noted, “Channel your inner thimble and apply to be in the colossal competition series inspired by the board game.” For that, interested participants are invited to join the upcoming reality competition. The casting is open, and selected individuals will have a chance to win the grand prize. Netflix describes the show as, “Contestants will be immersed in a life-size Monopoly Town Square where they’ll have the opportunity to earn money, buy properties, negotiate deals, and hopefully stay out of jail.”

Mascots pose at an event for Squid Game S2 on December 12, 2024, in Berlin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sebastian Reuter)

Further in the official notification, the streamer noted that “bankrupt” players will be eliminated one by one while the remaining ones will “build their empire.” The process will continue until “the one person left standing takes it all.” To get on the show, interested fans can apply, with a chance to be one of the 12 players in the “epic board game.” ‘Monopoly’ is scheduled to premiere in fall 2027. As the streamer noted, it will be “unscripted adaptations of beloved movies and board games.” This includes ‘Wonka: The Golden Ticket’, based on Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ set to premiere on September 23.

The 5 worst contestants on 'The Circle' (Image Source: X| @CircleNetflix)

The game show will be produced by Studio Lambert, which has produced renowned shows including ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, ‘The Circle’, and more. Executive producers on ‘Monopoly’ will include Zachary Edwin and Gabriel Marano from Hasbro Entertainment, as well as Studio Lambert’s Nia Yemoh, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, Kim Murphy, and Stephen Lambert. Notably, Netflix also mentioned that the “get-out-of-jail-free card is not included with the $2 million prize pot.” Since ‘Monopoly’s debut in 1935, the game has sold over 275 million copies globally.

A special edition London 2012 Olympic Games-themed version of the Monopoly board game. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Oli Scarff)

Additionally, Hasbro Entertainment has announced a deal with LuckyChap and Lionsgate to produce a film based on the board game. The two have joined forces to have yet another successful project similar to Mattel property ‘Barbie.’ The entertainment company is also working on scripted and non-scripted re-imaginations of “Clue” across television and the big screen. In addition to that, Netflix is also currently developing a live-action ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ series. The platform has been home to many exciting competition shows, including ‘Battle Camp’, ‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’, ‘The Influencer’, ‘Million Dollar Secret’, ‘The Mole’, ‘Outlast’, ‘Physical: 100’, ‘Physical: Asia’, and more. Soon, ‘Monopoly’ will also join the list after its premiere in fall 2027.