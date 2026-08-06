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Who was eliminated on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’? Episodes 1 and 2 results explained

In an exciting turn of events, viewers witnessed a sprint, a few tasks, arena challenges, and two contestants going home in the first two episodes.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ premiered with two episodes and featured a series of exciting challenges, tasks, and eliminations. Season 42 Episode 1, titled “Return to Cutthroat,” began in the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, and right from the beginning, the stakes were quite high. The first task was to sprint through the city’s streets, which resulted in eight contestants finishing first. This included Sydney Segal, Isabella Fairthorne (Izzy), Josh Goldstein, Chris Underwood, Will Gagnon, Justin Hinsley, Leonardo Dionicio (Leo), and Anna Leigh Wilson. After another task, three of these eight were chosen as the team captains. They were: Anna, Chris, and Justin.

​After the remaining contestants settled in, everyone cheered for the new season and celebrated Nelson Thomas’ return since his previous participation. It was in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ back in 2022. Since then, he was involved in a car accident in 2023 and had to amputate his leg. But he returned to the show with a prosthetic. He also opened up to the cameras about his accident, “Thank God I didn’t hurt anybody but myself.”

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

In Episode 1, the show host announced three teams: Blue, Gray, and Orange, for the three winning contestants, who were then captains: Anna Leigh for Team Blue, Chris for Team Gray, and Justin for Team Orange. In a twist, the captains were asked to choose participants for the other team, not their own teammates. Anna Leigh chose Chris’s team, Chris chose Justin’s, while Justin chose Anna Leigh’s teammates. Each team had four male and four female contestants. Notably, each team also had co-captains: Anna Leigh chose Nelson, Chris chose Sydney, and Justin went with Michele. Soon, everyone was sent to their first challenge of ‘The Challenge’ Season 42. 

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

The first challenge, ”Right This Sway”, ended with Team Gray leading while the remaining two had a close competition. With Team Gray winning, Team Orange came second, and Team Gray was last. Later, Cedric and Bananas went against each other in the arena for the elimination challenge. It resulted in Cedric going home. The host told him, “I don’t think we’ve had a human nicer than you on this show.” Before the first episode ended, the host announced another twist: the captains were supposed to choose the next captain. 

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

‘The Challenge’ Episode 2, titled “Crying Won’t Get You Off This Roof,” featured new captains: Keanu and Adrienne for Team Gray, CT and Tori for Team Orange, and Josh and Cara Maria for Team Blue. The first challenge of the second episode was “If You Know, You Know.” The task was set over 50 stories high in the streets of Bangkok. While Team Orange scored six points, Team Gray had four, while Team Blue earned zero points. Later, the host announced that Team Gray was safe after a series of events throughout the challenge. For the next arena challenge, Reilly and Deb competed against each other, resulting in Reilly’s elimination. The two eliminated contestants by the end of Episodes 1 and 2 are: Cedric Hodges and Reilly Smedley.

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