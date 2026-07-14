When does the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 air? Full release schedule explained

‘Married at First Sight’s upcoming episodes will introduce more Seattleites moving ahead and meeting their partners.

The recently premiered ‘Married at First Sight’ (MAFS) Season 20 introduced the first three couples: Felipe Cruz-Tori Dahl, BelleJolie Force-Mecca Amen, along with Marissa Meyer-Adam Dehmlow. As of now, the show has released only the first episode of the latest season, but it is already caught up in controversy. It involved Marissa and Adam, who had a prior connection before joining the show. Despite the controversy, fans are enjoying the drama surrounding the cast members. However, there has been a lot of confusion about the show’s upcoming episode release and overall schedule. For fans wondering, Episodes 2 and 3 will be released on Thursday, July 16. The second episode will introduce another couple, Nick Uhlenhuth and Courtney Landis.

Nick Uhlenhuth from Netflix's 'The Circle' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

For upcoming episodes of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20, fans can stream the latest episodes on Peacock. Following the second and third episodes, the next batch of three episodes will be released every Thursday. Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will air on July 23, followed by episodes 7, 8, and 9 on July 30. The next batch of episodes includes episodes 10, 11, and 12 to be released on August 6, followed by episodes 13, 14, and 15 on August 13. The next batch of three episodes, 16, 17, and 18, will be released on August 20, and the highly anticipated reunion will be released along with the finale on August 17.

Notably, the finale and reunion reveal the latest updates on the couples and show who is still together and who has ended their marriage. It is referred to as The Decision Day. It plays a crucial role in the couple’s future as they decide what they want to do. Hence, they have quite the build-up since the fans have been following the cast members’ journeys from the beginning. Peacock describes the fan-favorite show as, “These newlyweds will navigate everything from moving in together and meeting each other’s families to confronting conflicts and deciding whether the marriage can go the distance, promising plenty of twists and turns on the horizon.”

A still from 'Married At First Sight' trailer featuring experts Dr. Lisa Paz and Paul C. Brunson (Image Source: YouTube | @Peacock)

Upcoming episodes of the show will introduce more couples and explore their journeys as they tie the knot. The show’s current season features the most singles, i.e., 14. Fans will witness 7 couples going through the “highs and lows of their unconventional path toward love.” The milestone season features relationship experts including Paul C. Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz. The two will help the couples explore their relationships, drawing on their years of professional experience. The Seattle-based singles will be seen spending time with their respective partners and getting to know each other and fellow participants. Interestingly, the show has also been renewed for another season. The upcoming Season 21 is currently casting and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.