Who will go home on ‘Survivor 50’ tonight? Our episode 11 prediction sees two-fan favorite at risk

Doubling the prize money to $2 million after MrBeast's appearance could further shift alliances and change contestant strategies in 'Survivor 50.'

As the landmark Season 50 of 'Survivor' is making rapid progress at the tropical location in Fiji, the wheels of the game keep turning on. Things became a whole lot more exciting after it was announced in the previously aired episode 10 of 'Survivor' Season 50 that the total prize money for the ongoing season has been doubled to $2 million. Although it remains unclear whether this significant amount will influence the contestants' strategy, one can be certain it will feature prominently in the upcoming confessionals.

CBS recently shared a synopsis for the upcoming episode 11 titled 'Everyone Will Be Shooketh,' which reads, "Castaways find themselves on both a literal and figurative island after their return from what is regarded as one of the ‘craziest tribals of all time.’ Castaways reflect on their letters from home and the family members that have impacted them. Then, a shocking incident takes place at this week’s immunity challenge, on SURVIVOR 50…" Moreover, the recently released promo teaser for the upcoming episode had Rick Devens still basking in the glory of his episode 10 win. Devens called Mr. Beast's coin toss, thereby earning immunity for himself and receiving an immunity idol. Despite coming across as a victory, the discerning 'Survivor' fan would know that such a triumph is often short-lived, and Devens might actually be in danger of elimination the moment he loses his immunity.

A still of Christian and his good friend Rick Devens from episode 9 of 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: Instagram | @survivorcbs)

Elsewhere, Cirie Fields was heard saying, "I go into panic mode." The preview presented her as concerned as she could be, contrary to her earlier stance on the CBS show, which has been rather calm and composed to date. Fields had previously deployed several strategies to fit in with the rest of the tribe and save her allies Ozzy Lusth and Rizo Velovic. Things have been faring mostly well for Fields, and if she really is concerned, the audience is yet to be let in on the reason. Although her name has been floated around for elimination in the past, she has remained unfazed.

Nevertheless, since anything can happen on a show as unpredictable as 'Survivor,' it wouldn't be entirely out of place if Fields is cornered in the upcoming episode. Such an eventuality is certainly possible if both Lusth and Velovic win immunities, leaving her as the sole member of their alliance who can be voted against. Also, Aubry Bracco was seen telling Joe Hunter, "It’s the biggest moment in the game, it’s now or never." Such a statement might ultimately mean that they have come across an opportunity to blindside someone on the show, and Bracco isn't willing to let it go. 'Survivor' season 50 episode 11 airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.