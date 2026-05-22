'Survivor' 50's Tiffany Ervin reveals explosive unaired comment by Jonathan Young after immunity challenge

Tiffany Ervin went head-to-head with Jonathan Young in an intense immunity challenge

The ‘Survivor’ 50 finale featured Aubry Bracco, Joe Hunter, and Jonathan Young as the three finalists. After an exciting yet intense showdown, Aubry won the show and took home a massive cash prize and a Toyota Land Cruiser. Apart from the much-awaited winner announcement, a lot of drama unfolded in the last episode of the season, which also featured the final tribal council, where Tiffany Ervin was voted off. This came after she went head-to-head with Jonathan Young in the immunity challenge, but unfortunately fell short of the finish line. After her loss, she knew she would be the next target. In an interview with E! News, published on May 21, 2026, Tiffany revealed surprising details about her conversation with Jonathan after the challenge, which was not aired during the show.

A still from 'Survivor' 50 featuring Tiffany Ervin (Image Source: Instagram | @tiffycrazycool)

“During that conversation that you saw with me and Jonathan on the hammock, I said, ‘Why are you okay losing to Joe and not me? We have the same amount of immunity wins.' And he looked me in my eyes, and he said, ‘Yeah, but Tiffany, you’re a girl. The record for girls is four, and the record for guys is right. And I lost it,” recalled Tiffany. “That’s why I was so fired up and angry in the final tribal council. Because I was like, ‘This makes no freaking sense,” she added. She explained why her reaction toward Jonathan was so intense, “I’m like, ‘Is this real life? Are you kidding me right now?”

Still of 'Survivor 50' finalists (Image Source: CBS)

While she was upset with Jonathan, she understood why Rizo wanted her gone. Referring to that moment, she noted, “I had a different conversation with Rizo, and he articulated his points very clearly and differently. He’s like, ‘Tiffany, I’m just not going to win next to you.’” However, the game surprised them both as they were eliminated before reaching the top three and joined the jury. ​During the interview, Tiffany was asked whether her unaired conversation with Jonathan influenced her vote for the winner. She responded, “To be honest, no. I just think that Aubry played the best game. Aubry killed it at the final tribal council, and she had the best argument for her game. That’s really what it boiled down to for me.” Despite not winning the recently concluded ‘Survivor’ 50, Tiffany quipped about her future on the show, “I got something to prove now. I made it so far. I’m coming back, and I’m taking it all.”